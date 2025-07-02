Woman Evolve Powers a New Economic Engine as Atlanta Hosts Sold-Out Conference Led by Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts is healing the nation one woman at a time. The powerhouse preacher, author, businesswoman, fashion influencer and everyone’s favorite bestie is bringing Woman Evolve, presented by Wells Fargo, to State Farm Arena in Atlanta from July 31 – August 2.

Jakes Roberts’ influence is redefining what it means to gather, grow, and galvanize women of faith. Her Woman Evolve movement has become a powerful force for spiritual renewal, economic empowerment, and generational change. As the number of women-owned businesses in America grows, contributing over $2.7 trillion annually, partners like Wells Fargo see Woman Evolve as a cultural driver of talent and thought leadership.

This year’s conference is already sold out at the State Farm Arena and will extend into the Georgia World Congress Center. Centered around the theme of “Freedom,” the gathering will draw thousands from across the globe for three days of inspiration, elevation, and transformation. This moment also signals a larger brand evolution.

After seven years of sold-out conferences, bestselling books, and a chart-topping podcast, Woman Evolve is scaling its proven platform into a creator-led media and consumer brand enterprise. With $70M+ in documented economic impact and a global audience of 11M+ across podcasting, publishing, YouTube, and mobile streaming, the brand is expanding with intention. From the Woman Evolve Podcast (2M+ downloads) and Jakes Roberts’ YouTube channel (2.3M+ subscribers) to national bestsellers and signature events like the “Mind Your Business” Luncheon, the next era will introduce new multi-channel verticals across fashion, parenting, wellness, food, and faith-centered storytelling spanning both scripted and unscripted formats.

The conference is the capstone of a year-long journey, from weekly devotionals that reach thousands online, including a multi-city Woman Evolve in-person tour, a podcast, to a book club, and the recently announced Woman Evolve School, all paving the way for the celebration in Atlanta.

In the city integral to the Civil Rights movement and known for its legacy of freedom, Jakes Roberts is leading an initiative in women’s empowerment. She is organizing the Woman Evolve conference, presented by Wells Fargo, in a city connected to her family history. Following Bishop T.D. Jakes’ conclusion of his Woman, Thou Art Loosed! conferences in 2023, Jakes Roberts is continuing the women’s ministry. Jakes Roberts is involved in an intergenerational effort to support women from various socioeconomic backgrounds.

“I believe that freedom is available to us because surrender is when we’re holding on to something so tightly that we can’t imagine losing the control,” says Jakes Roberts, “but surrender, the ultimate sign of trust in God, should then bring us to a place of freedom.”

The 2025 Woman Evolve conference will bring together globally recognized voices to speak across a variety of disciplines, including faith, business, finance, psychology and the performing arts to equip women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. Impactful speakers joining Jakes Roberts to help attendees break free, include:

Christine Caine, speaker, author and activist

Dr. Anita Phillips, psychologist and bestselling author

Touré Roberts, senior pastor of The Potter’s House at ONE and soon to be co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas

Dr. Joy Bradford, clinical psychologist and founder of Therapy for Black Girls

And more to be announced

“Wells Fargo is excited to support Woman Evolve and its mission to champion and empower communities,” says Gigi Dixon, head of External Engagement at Well Fargo. “Opportunities like these are vital for learning, connection, and innovation, and we’re excited to offer pathways for growth along their business journeys.”

Jakes Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts will soon be appointed co-senior pastors of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas. The two have taken an active role in leading the transformative journey to serve communities across generations by building a multi-generational church through community, innovation and local and global outreach. Their vision is to create opportunities for connection, foster unity and meet societal needs with innovation and compassion. Woman Evolve highlights one of the ways they are executing this vision.

As a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, prominent faith leader, author and philanthropist, Jakes Roberts focuses on spiritual growth, personal development and leadership. She encourages women to embrace freedom as an active and joyful journey toward purpose and authenticity, noting that true freedom is found in surrendering.