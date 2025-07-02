What’s Next For Diddy After He Was Denied Bail

Photo: Getty Images North America

Diddy is awaiting sentencing on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution after being denied bail, per Newsweek.

On Wednesday (July 3), Diddy was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and found guilty on two lesser charges of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy bail, saying evidence from the trial shows he’s exhibited a “yearslong pattern of violence.”

“At trial, the defense conceded the defendant’s violence in his personal relationships, saying it happened with Cassie and ‘Jane,'” Subramanian said. “For present purposes, the defendant is unable to meet his burden” to show by clear and convincing evidence a “lack of danger to any person or the community.”

Lawyers for singer and Diddy’s ex-friend Cassie Ventura, who delivered testimony about his alleged abuse and coercion during the trial, along with federal prosecutors, pushed for the music mogul to remain detained as he awaits sentencing.

“Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community,” her lawyers wrote.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Diddy didn’t pose a flight risk, saying, “He’s not going to flee. He’s been given his life back.”

However, the judge noted that Diddy had shown “a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence.”

“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” Subramanian told the defense as he denied Diddy’s release.

Subramanian set Diddy’s sentencing for October 3, 2025, but said he’s willing to expedite it. A hearing on expedited sentencing proposals is scheduled for Tuesday (July 8).

Each count of transporting individuals for prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. However, the prosecution is recommending a sentencing of at least 51 to 63 months for Diddy’s convictions. Diddy’s lawyers are asking for a term of 21 to 27 months.

“I’ll see you when I get out,” Diddy told his family as he exited the courtroom. “We’re going to get through this.”