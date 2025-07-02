TSA expects over 18.5 million people to travel by air over busy Fourth of July holiday

Offers family-friendly travel tips and customer service options

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is staffed and ready to screen over 18.5 million travelers at the nation’s airport security checkpoints during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. This year’s projection includes Tuesday, July 1, through Monday, July 7, with the highest passenger volume – approximately 2.9 million – expected on Sunday, July 6. TSA screened nearly 3.1 million travelers on Sunday, June 22, the busiest single day in the agency’s history.

“TSA continues to work closely with our industry partners and ensure our airport security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to handle the heavy rush of traffic,” said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. “We are deploying technologies and procedures to improve security and enhance the passenger experience, including for families. We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers.”

For families with vacation plans, TSA has practices in place to expedite screening and make traveling with children less stressful.

Children 12 and under may accompany a TSA PreCheck®-enrolled parent or guardian in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

Children will not be separated from their parent/guardian.





Strollers, baby carriers, and car and booster seats are allowed through the checkpoint but must be screened by X-ray.





Modified screening procedures are in place to reduce the likelihood of a pat-down.





Text us at 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or @AskTSA for quick answers to questions about going through the TSA checkpoint.





Passengers with disabilities or medical conditions who require additional assistance may contact TSA Cares by calling (855) 787-2227 at least 72 hours in advance of their flight.

Additionally, passengers should bring their REAL IDs or other acceptable forms of IDs to the checkpoint. Since implementing REAL ID on May 7, nearly 94% of passengers are presenting a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID, such as a passport. Travelers can find a full list of acceptable IDs on TSA’s website.

As a reminder, travelers need to “Prepare, Pack, Declare” when flying with firearms. Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. TSA encourages all travelers to pack smart by starting with an empty bag and reviewing the list of prohibited items before heading to the airport.

For more information on preparing for airport security screening, visit TSA.gov.

About Post Author