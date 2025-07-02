Jury In Diddy’s Criminal Trial Reaches Verdict On All Counts

The jury spent three days deliberating on the verdict. They had already decided on four of the five counts, however, they didn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge because there were jurors with “unpersuadable views” on both sides. The jury began deliberating Monday morning following last week’s closing arguments. Since then, the jurors sent six notes to Judge Subramanian. The first note came in within the first two hours of deliberations and expressed their concerns about Juror No. 3, who allegedly didn’t want to follow the judge’s instructions.

The verdict came down after Combs spent seven weeks on trial. Jurors heard from 34 witnesses from the prosecution and a trove of evidence, including videos from his “freak-off” sex parties, emails, and text messages between his ex-girlfriends and others. The defense did not call on any witnesses and declined to allow Combs to testify.

Combs’ attorneys are currently working on getting him released from jail ahead of his sentencing. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison per count.