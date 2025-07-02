Jury In Diddy’s Criminal Trial Reaches Verdict On All Counts

Tony M. Centeno
On Tuesday, July 2, all 12 jurors unanimously decided on a verdict on the charges Combs is facing. The Bad Boy Records CEO is charged with five offenses including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his ex-girlfriends, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and “Jane,” but he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs reportedly pumped his fist in the air and made prayer hands after the verdict was read.
The jury spent three days deliberating on the verdict. They had already decided on four of the five counts, however, they didn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge because there were jurors with “unpersuadable views” on both sides. The jury began deliberating Monday morning following last week’s closing arguments. Since then, the jurors sent six notes to Judge Subramanian. The first note came in within the first two hours of deliberations and expressed their concerns about Juror No. 3, who allegedly didn’t want to follow the judge’s instructions.
The verdict came down after Combs spent seven weeks on trial. Jurors heard from 34 witnesses from the prosecution and a trove of evidence, including videos from his “freak-off” sex parties, emails, and text messages between his ex-girlfriends and others. The defense did not call on any witnesses and declined to allow Combs to testify.
Combs’ attorneys are currently working on getting him released from jail ahead of his sentencing. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison per count.
