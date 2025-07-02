Dr. Jamal Bryant Partners with 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Award More Than $2 Million in Scholarships to 400 Metro Atlanta Graduates

In a bold and inspiring investment in the next generation, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, announced the award of more than $2 million in scholarships to 400 recent high school graduates during the church’s Sunday service on June 29.

Recipients included students from the New Birth congregation as well as graduates from across the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. The effort represents a powerful demonstration of the church’s continued commitment to education, equity, and economic empowerment.

“Today is about advancing legacy at some of our most prestigious and notable HBCUs,” said Dr. Bryant during the announcement. “When we invest in our young people, we’re planting seeds that will grow into doctors, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who will shape the future of our communities and our world.”

The scholarships support students attending a range of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions known for championing student success, including:

• Arkansas Baptist College

• Benedict College

• Bennett College

• Clinton College

• Coppin State University

• Huston–Tillotson University

• Jarvis Christian University

• Morris Brown College

• Morris College

• Paine College

• Paul Quinn College

• Shorter College

• Simmons College of Kentucky

• Southern University

• Stillman College

• Wiley CollegeDynamic presentations from several HBCU presidents and senior leaders highlighted institutional scholarships and academic programs tailored to the evolving needs of today’s students.

“Historically, the Black church has always played a pivotal role in supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said De’Onqua Isaac, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Morris College. “I had the honor of awarding over 20 scholarships on behalf of Morris College and engaging with a number of prospective students. Through their intentional support, New Birth continues to amplify the transformative impact we have on both our communities and the future of higher education.”



This initiative not only expands access to higher education but also affirms the transformative power of faith institutions in driving social progress. “We are deeply grateful to the New Birth family for welcoming the higher education community into a powerful worship experience, allowing us to invest in the future of our scholars,” said Dr. M. Yvett Wimberly. “We are turning obstacles into opportunities, stumbling blocks into stepping stones, trials into triumphs, and setbacks into setups.”

Following the major higher education award announcements, Dr. Bryant acknowledges the power of HBCUs and the critical need to support young scholars and these hallmark institutions.

