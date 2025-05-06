Atlanta City Council Calls for Reforms to State Police Pursuit Policies

The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution urging that the State of Georgia adopt reforms to the Georgia State Patrol’s vehicular pursuit policies. Suggestions include restricting high-speed pursuits to cases involving violent felonies only; requiring supervisory approval before initiating or continuing a pursuit; and prohibiting PIT maneuvers in densely populated areas, residential neighborhoods, traffic-congested corridors, and pedestrian-heavy zones.

The Mayor is encouraged to advocate for these reforms and to publicly support policies “that better protect Atlanta residents from unnecessary law enforcement dangers.”

The resolution also requests that the chief of police conduct a full review of the Atlanta Police Department’s current protocols for requesting GSP backup, especially for non-violent traffic stops or infractions, to ensure alignment with APD’s pursuit guidelines. It further asks that the chief provide a report within 60 days outlining current GSP coordination policies, any proposed changes, and recommendations for increasing public accountability around inter-agency pursuits (25-R-3328).

Other items approved by Council include:

An ordinance authorizing a lease schedule and payment schedule for a $6 million acquisition of replacement equipment and vehicles for the City’s Department of Public Works ( 25-O-1211 ). This item was sent to the Mayor’s Office post-haste.

A resolution executing an approximately $4.2 million agreement for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems at the RM Clayton Waste Recovery Center to eliminate the risk of permit violations and ensure regulatory compliance ( 25-R-3286 ). This item was sent to the Mayor’s Office post-haste.

An ordinance establishing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northside Youth Organization (NYO) to provide continued athletic programming at Chastain Park for five years with one five-year renewal option, at a cost of $4.5 million ( 25-O-1214 ).

An ordinance accepting $2.8 million in federal funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission and Georgia Department of Transportation for the development of South Downtown pedestrian enhancements ( 25-O-1188 ).

An ordinance executing the first amendment agreement for Adult and Dislocated Worker Career Services, extending the term on a month-to-month basis for no more than nine months effective July 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026, at a cost of $600,000 ( 25-O-1208 ).

Items introduced for consideration include:

An ordinance establishing a Multi-Family Rent Escrow Account Program to address habitability violations by landlords, providing a legal mechanism to ensure rental housing is safe, sanitary, and habitable. Under the program, when serious code violations exist and the landlord does not respond in a timely fashion, tenants may apply to participate and, if approved, would deposit rent into a City escrow account until violations are corrected.

An ordinance creating a Tenant-Landlord Mediation Board to facilitate fair and efficient conflict resolution in cases involving eviction, rent disputes, and habitability concerns, supporting the Multi-Family Rent Escrow Account Program goals to promote housing stability and economic growth.

A resolution adding approximately $33.2 million for completion of phase two sewer projects on East Lake and Sugar Creek to perform sewer repairs, address structural deficiencies, and mitigate sewer overflows.

A resolution authorizing a $3 million project management agreement with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District for the Downtown Pedestrian Wayfinding Project

An ordinance adding $2.7 million to an emergency procurement agreement for contractors to perform small water meter installations for residential and commercial customers

to A resolution donating $1 million to the Atlanta Regional Commission and Propel ATL to continue supporting electric bike initiatives within the city.

An ordinance accepting an approximately $791,000 reimbursement grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program for the Summer Food Services Program.

A resolution donating $150,000 to the Westside Future Fund to support the creation of affordable housing on formerly blighted and distressed properties.

An ordinance removing noise generated from “celebrations, outdoor festivals, and/or municipally sponsored or approved events” from the list of exclusions from the City’s Noice Control ordinance.

A resolution affirming the City’s support for second-chance employment initiatives that support the successful reentry of justice-involved individuals, recognizing the importance of fair-chance hiring practices in reducing recidivism and advancing economic equity.

The City Council presented proclamations and recognition to B.E.S.T. Academy Boys Basketball 2025 GHSA Class A-D1 Champions; Water Safety Month; Anjli Hinman and Margaret Strikhouser, co-founders of the Atlanta Birth Center; and actor Jalyn Hall.

