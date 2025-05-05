Music Business Association Supercharges Atlanta Artist & Entrepreneur Careers At Music Biz 2025 Association details its satellite Roadshow event for artists & music tech startup programming

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) today details two special events geared toward supporting artists & their teams and the music tech startup community as part of Music Biz 2025, happening May 12th – 15th at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.

“Our Association’s mission has always been to foster education & collaboration between members of the global industry community and professionals from vibrant music cities across the country,” said Music Biz President, Portia Sabin. “When we made the decision to return to the traveling conference model of our early days, we studied the many aspects that make Atlanta the rich music and cultural hub it is today. We’re thrilled to bring our Roadshow program to Atlanta’s artists & artist service teams and our Startup programming to the many entrepreneurs that call the ATL home, and look forward to welcoming these audiences to Music Biz 2025!”

The full-day Music Biz Roadshow event for artists and their teams kicks off Monday, May 12th at 10 am ET, and is sponsored by Adaptive Music and the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC). The Roadshow is programmed to help today’s artists take their career to the next level and maximize all possible income from their songs. Admission is priced at $49 to help make this event accessible to as many artists as possible. Panel discussions will cover the evolution of artist development, essential knowledge for young artists beginning their careers, best practices for financial stewardship, how to achieve career success while remaining independent, and ways to streamline the copyright registration process. This event will also feature Americana Soul artist, MAJOR. in a fireside chat on building a business around an artist’s personal brand, a special Apple Music for Artists workshop, and admission to the Welcome Bash party sponsored by Spotify.

“Atlanta has a very robust artist ecosystem but unlike local film and television, the infrastructure is underdeveloped; for the first time in decades, the Music Biz Conference, which is one of the largest and most well attended music conferences in the world, is leaving Nashville and coming to Atlanta,” said Adaptive Music Managing Director, Tony Alexander, who will co-emcee the Roadshow and lead the fireside chat with MAJOR. “This is a unique opportunity for artists to get the direct access to major industry resources that they have been missing. The fact that such an iconic conference has chosen Atlanta and has dedicated a whole day, which constitutes 25% of overall conference programming, to focus on the needs of emerging artists shows the level of commitment the Music Business Association is making to the Atlanta creative community.”

You can learn more about the Roadshow at Music Biz 2025 via the flyer linked here, and register for the event via Music Biz’s Roadshow website.

Music Biz will also feature special programs for the music technology & startup community throughout the four days of Music Biz 2025. “Startup Lab: A Bootcamp For New Music Ventures” takes place on Monday, May 12th from 2 – 5 pm ET, and will comprise educational

sessions on how startups can best engage with the music industry, the current funding landscape for music startups, discussions on how failed ideas led to new success for company founders, and how the music tech space approaches product & feature development. On Tuesday, May 12th, Music Biz will host Startup Round Robin sessions that will allow current startups to pitch their company or discuss challenges they are facing with labels, investors, advisors, and more. Finally on Thursday, May 15th, Music Biz and OpenPlay will host the “Break The Silos. Build The Future. Hackathon,” a full-day event where developers, music professionals, students and entrepreneurs will connect and develop solutions that push the music business towards unfettered collaboration & system interoperability. OpenPlay and five other tech partners will make their APIs available to facilitate work at the Hackathon, and participants can claim up to $10,000 in prizes for the best innovations developed during the event.

“At OpenPlay, we’ve witnessed first-hand how fragmented systems and siloed data in the music industry have stifled creativity and limited future innovation — that’s why we’re partnering with Music Biz to take action in service of a more collaborative music industry,” said OpenPlay Co-Founder, Edward Ginis. “This is your moment to reimagine what’s possible. Together we’ll create new revenue streams for artists, build seamless experiences for fans, and finally deliver the technological breakthrough this industry desperately needs.”

Music tech startups who have been in business for five years or less can apply to receive a special $249 badge rate for Music Biz 2025. Hackathon participation does not require a full conference badge, but teams & individual participants must complete an application to be approved. You can learn more about the Hackathon program and eligibility for the startup badge discount via the flyer linked here.

