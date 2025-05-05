The Ad Council and Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Lead Effort to Reach Georgians With Localized Mental Health Resources

During the Month of May – Mental Health Awareness Month, participating college and professional athletes from eight sports organizations in Georgia appear in new public service advertisements (PSAs) promoting mental health across the state. Created with support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and as an extension of the Ad Council’s national “Love, Your Mind” campaign, the series leverages the star power of local sports heroes to show fans how taking care of their minds sets them up to succeed in life. The PSAs, which will appear in Georgia throughout 2025 and beyond, also direct audiences to free resources on a new landing page, Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org.

Georgia Athletes, Sports Organizations Unite to Pioneer Local Mental Health Movement for Fans

According to Ad Council research fielded in late 2024, only one in four Georgia adults surveyed strongly agree they know of steps to care for their mental health and only one in five strongly agree they know of how to process difficult emotions in a healthy way. To help Georgians normalize talking about and caring for mental health, beloved college and professional athletes – who so many fans look up to – are helping extend that message this Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, including:

Atlanta Braves (MLB): Michael Harris II

Atlanta Dream (WNBA): Jordin Canada

Atlanta Falcons (NFL): Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Hawks (NBA): Kevin Willis , retired player

, retired player Atlanta United (MLS): Brad Guzan

Clark Atlanta University Women’s Basketball: Denise Stine and Trinity Jones

Women’s Basketball: and PGA TOUR: Stewart Cink

University of Georgia Football: Dan Jackson , Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker *

*(recently drafted by the Atlanta Falcons)

“Sports have a unique power to unite communities, and we’re harnessing that influence to encourage fans to prioritize their mental well-being,” said Beth Brown, managing director of mental health and well-being at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “By joining forces to champion mental health, these athletes are breaking down barriers and starting conversations that can truly change lives. We’re hopeful that this campaign will inspire Georgians to take that first step—whether it’s talking to a loved one or visiting Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org for resources. Together, we can create a future where no one faces their challenges alone.”

“We want people across the country to make their mental health a priority. We are so grateful to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation for their support of this mission, and to the athletes and eight teams and organizations in Georgia for partnering with us to help bring that message to local communities,” said Heidi Arthur, the Ad Council’s chief campaign development officer. “We look forward to continuing this important work together to make a meaningful impact in Georgia, and beyond.”

The “Love, Your Mind” campaign launched nationwide in October 2023, with Huntsman Mental Health Institute as the lead partner, to encourage a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health. The new work extends the campaign’s “Rituals We Share” series, developed pro bono by creative agency Walton Isaacson and directed by Nina Meredith of Oscar-winning production company RadicalMedia. The new PSAs will appear in donated media in Georgia throughout the coming year, including digital media and broadcast television.

“This campaign reveals what makes athletes so relatable: their rituals, their routines and their resilience,” said Aaron Walton, CEO of Walton Isaacson. “By spotlighting the humanity behind the hero, we show how mental health is a shared experience—not a silent struggle. It’s a cultural reframing, rooted in truth and connection.”

Since October 2023, the national “Love, Your Mind” campaign has driven nearly 1.6 million visits to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources. The “Rituals We Share” national PSA series alone has amassed over 27.6 million online video views, and has aired during the MLB World Series, WNBA playoffs, NBA draft, NASCAR races and more.

For more information about the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, including Georgia-specific resources, visit Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

