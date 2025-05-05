Atlanta Jazz Festival Presents Performances Around Atlanta Throughout May: Complete List

During the Month of May the Atlanta Jazz Festival presents Jazz Performances all around Atlanta!

For the entire month of May there will be jazz performances indoors and outdoors in clubs, restaurants, parks, concert venues, the airport, and art centers throughout Atlanta. Here’s where you can enjoy jazz all around the city.

Thursday, May 1

Jazzy Thursdays at Pricci – 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Live music from 7-10 PM

FREE

Friday, May 2

Jazz in the Atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport – 6000 N Terminal Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30320.

Featuring Groove Centric from 12:30-2 PM and Tony Hightower from 2:30-4 PM

FREE

First Friday at First Congregational Church – The Commons, 125 Ellis St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Featuring Kathleen Bertrand at 7 PM Tickets are $25, purchase HERE

Saturday, May 3

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Shirley Clark Franklin Park – 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Featuring the Stith Brothers and the Kennesaw State University Jazz Combo from 4-7 PM

FREE

Clark Atlanta University presents Jazz Under The Stars – CAU Harkness Hall Quadrangle.

Featuring Eric Roberson at 7:00 PM Tickets are $100, purchase HERE

Sunday, May 4

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Mozley Park – 1690 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314.

Featuring RIA and the Georgia State University Mercer Jazz Combo from 4-7 PM

FREE

Sunday Jazz Lounge at St. James Live hosted by Lori Williams – 3220 Butner Rd #240, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Featuring Milkshake at 4 PM

Tickets start at $35

Monday, May 5

TEN ATL Monday Night Jam Session – 495 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

Featuring Churchill Grounds Trio Band at 10 PM Tickets start at $35, purchase HERE

Tuesday, May 6

Jazz in the Sky at Colony Square Helipad – 1201 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361.

Featuring live music from 6-8 PM Tickets are $45, purchase HERE

Wednesday, May 7

Midtown Live After 5 – Arts District Plaza at the corner of Peachtree St and 15th St.

Featuring live music from 5-7 PM

FREE

Jazz Nights at Tesserae Restaurant Thompson Hotel Rooftop – 415 East Paces Ferry Rd Atlanta, GA 30305.

Featuring Brittany Bloom from 7-10 PM

FREE

Wednesday Jazz Jam at Red Light Café – 553-1 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

Featuring the Gordon Vernick Quartet at 9 PM

Tickets are $10 at the door, $5 for students with student ID

Thursday, May 8

Jazzy Thursdays at Pricci – 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Live music from 7-10 PM

FREE

Friday, May 9

Jazz in the Atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport – 6000 N Terminal Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30320.

Featuring Myrna Clayton from 12:30-2 PM and Gary Harris from 2:30-4 PM

FREE

Perfect Note Atlanta – 3000 Windy Hill Rd STE 116, Marietta 30067.

Featuring Chandra Currelley at 8 PM Tickets are $35-$45, purchase HERE

Saturday, May 10

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Washington Park – 1125 Lena Street NW. Atlanta, GA 30314.

Featuring JaaLa and the Georgia State University Jazz Combo from 4-7 PM

FREE

Sunday, May 11

Sunday Jazz Lounge at St. James Live hosted by Lori Williams – 3220 Butner Rd #240, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Featuring Jody Mayfield “Mother’s Day Show” at 4 PM

Tickets start at $35

Monday, May 12

TEN ATL Monday Night Jam Session – 495 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

Featuring Churchill Grounds Trio Band at 10 PM Tickets start at $35, purchase HERE

Tuesday, May 13

Jazz in the Sky at Colony Square Helipad – 1201 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361.

Featuring live music from 6-8 PM Tickets are $45, purchase HERE

Wednesday, May 14

Midtown Live After 5 – Arts District Plaza at the corner of Peachtree St and 15th St.

Featuring live music from 5-7 PM

FREE

Jazz Nights at Tesserae Restaurant Thompson Hotel Rooftop – 415 East Paces Ferry Rd Atlanta, GA 30305.

Featuring Karen Bryant from 7-10 PM

FREE

Wednesday Jazz Jam at Red Light Café – 553-1 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

Featuring the Gordon Vernick Quartet at 9 PM

Tickets are $10 at the door, $5 for students with student ID

Thursday, May 15

Cocktails in the Garden, Atlanta Botanical Garden – 1345 Piedmont Ave, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Featuring the Kennesaw State University Jazz Combo from 5-8:30 PM

FREE with admission to the garden

The Soul Symphony Social at Westside Motor Lounge – 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Featuring Rhonda Thomas at 7 PM FREE with RSVP HERE

Suite Jazz Series at Suite Food Lounge – 375 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313.

Featuring Marian Meadows at 7:30 PM Tickets start at $45, purchase HERE

Jazzy Thursdays at Pricci – 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Live music from 7-10 PM

FREE

Friday, May 16

Jazz in the Atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport – 6000 N Terminal Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30320.

Featuring Kathleen Bertrand from 12:30-2 PM and Teja Veal from 2:30-4 PM

FREE

Friday Jazz at the High Museum of Art – 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Featuring Madoca Kawahara from 6-10 PM Tickets are $30, purchase HERE

Saturday, May 17

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Grant Park – 840 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30315.

Featuring the Gordon Vernick Quartet and the Cooper Middle School Jazz Band from 4-7 PM

FREE

Perfect Note Atlanta – 3000 Windy Hill Rd STE 116, Marietta 30067.

Featuring Nelson Rangell at 8 PM Tickets are $35-$45, purchase HERE

Sunday, May 18

Neighborhood Jazz Series at West Manor Park – 3240 West Manor Circle SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.

Featuring Justice Michael & The Passage and the Rialto Youth Jazz Combo from 4-7 PM

FREE

Sunday Jazz Lounge at St. James Live hosted by Lori Williams – 3220 Butner Rd #240, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Featuring L’Tanya “Sugarlips” Shields at 4 PM

Tickets start at $35

Monday, May 19

TEN ATL Monday Night Jam Session – 495 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

Featuring Churchill Grounds Trio Band at 10 PM Tickets start at $35, purchase HERE

Tuesday, May 20

Jazz in the Sky at Colony Square Helipad – 1201 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361.

Featuring live music from 6-8 PM Tickets are $45, purchase HERE

Wednesday, May 21

Midtown Live After 5 – Arts District Plaza at the corner of Peachtree St and 15th St.

Featuring live music from 5-7 PM

FREE

Jazz Nights at Tesserae Restaurant Thompson Hotel Rooftop – 415 East Paces Ferry Rd Atlanta, GA 30305.

Featuring Ron James from 7-10 PM

FREE

Wednesday Jazz Jam at Red Light Café – 553-1 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

Featuring the Gordon Vernick Quartet at 9 PM

Tickets are $10 at the door, $5 for students with student ID

Thursday, May 22

Jazzy Thursdays at Pricci – 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Live music from 7-10 PM

FREE

Friday, May 23

Jazz in the Atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport – 6000 N Terminal Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30320.

Featuring Carey Durham from 12:30-2 PM and Tony Hightower from 2:30-4 PM

FREE

Robert Glasper concert Atlanta Symphony Hall – 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Featuring Robert Glasper and Baby Rose at 8 PM Tickets start at $50, purchase HERE

Saturday, May 24

Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park – Corner of 10th St & Monroe Dr, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Park is open from 11am-11pm, music from 1-11 pm

FREE

Late Night Jazz Jam and Tribute to Churchill Grounds at Park Tavern – 500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Featuring Lil’ John Roberts, Russell Gunn and hosted by Jamal Ahmad

Doors open at 10 pm and music starts at 11 pm $50 per person, purchase HERE

Sunday, May 25

Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park – Corner of 10th St & Monroe Dr, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Park is open from 11am-11pm, music from 1-11 pm

FREE

Sunday Jazz Lounge at St. James Live hosted by Lori Williams – 3220 Butner Rd #240, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Featuring Dashill Smith at 4 PM

Tickets start at $35

Monday, May 26

Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park – Corner of 10th St & Monroe Dr, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Park is open from 11am-11pm, music from 1-11 pm

FREE

TEN ATL Monday Night Jam Session – 495 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

Featuring Churchill Grounds Trio Band at 10 PM Tickets start at $35, purchase HERE

Tuesday, May 27

Jazz in the Sky at Colony Square Helipad – 1201 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361.

Featuring live music from 6-8 PM Tickets are $45, purchase HERE

Wednesday, May 28

Midtown Live After 5 – Arts District Plaza at the corner of Peachtree St and 15th St.

Featuring live music from 5-7 PM

FREE

Jazz Nights at Tesserae Restaurant Thompson Hotel Rooftop – 415 East Paces Ferry Rd Atlanta, GA 30305.

Featuring Kelley O’Neal from 7-10 PM

FREE

Wednesday Jazz Jam at Red Light Café – 553-1 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

Featuring the Gordon Vernick Quartet at 9 PM

Tickets are $10 at the door, $5 for students with student ID

Thursday, May 29

Jazzy Thursdays at Pricci – 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Live music from 7-10 PM

FREE

Saturday, May 31

Perfect Note Atlanta – 3000 Windy Hill Rd STE 116, Marietta 30067.

Featuring Donald Hayes at 8 PM Tickets are $35-$45, purchase HERE

The 48th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The mission of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans and to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and by Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc, a 501(c)(3) cultural, non-profit organization. This year’s festival will take place over Memorial Day Weekend from May 24-26 in beautiful Piedmont Park. The festival is FREE and open to the public. For more information, including the artist lineup, The Jazz Spot, park rules, and transportation options, visit the website at atljazzfest.com.

