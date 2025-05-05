Atlanta Housing Makes Progress on $63M Bowen Homes Redevelopment

Atlanta Housing (AH) and its public-private partners broke ground today on Bowen Homes Phase I, a $63.6 million redevelopment project set to revitalize the historic Bowen Homes site and the Carey Park neighborhood. Leaders from Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Centene Foundation, Peach State Health Plan and development partners McCormack Baron Salazar and The Benoit Group joined in celebrating this milestone, marking the beginning of a transformative, multi-year effort. The redevelopment of Bowen Homes will create a vibrant, mixed-income community and serve as a national model for equitable, community-focused revitalization.

Located in the northwest area of Atlanta, Bowen Phase 1 will add 151 units to Atlanta’s housing inventory, with most of them reserved as affordable.

“Bowen is poised to be a national model for neighborhood transformation, an anchor for progress in Carey Park, and a testament to the power of community-focused redevelopment,” said Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri Lee. “This project is about more than housing; it’s about empowering people, fostering economic self-sufficiency, and ensuring that families have the support they need to succeed for generations to come.”

This transformational investment is critical as development expands westward from Atlanta’s urban core. Supported in part by a $40 million HUD Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant and backed by over $523 million in public and private commitments, the project is expected to catalyze broader revitalization along the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway corridors.

“I am super excited! The redevelopment of Bowen Homes is delivering on our promise to invest in affordable housing and bringing a vibrant neighborhood back to a community who has long-deserved quality homes, access to fresh food and quality greenspace,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This project represents not only new homes, but the preservation of a community’s history and a commitment to its future. Thank you to all of the partners involved who share our vision for an inclusive and thriving Atlanta.”

The first phase will feature deeply affordable housing, including:

48 units for households earning 30% or below of the Area Median Income (AMI), defined by HUD as $32,250 annual household income for a family of four in the Atlanta metro area

annual household income for a family of four in the metro area 49 units for families earning up to 60% AMI

10 workforce housing units for essential professionals such as teachers, nurses, and first responders

44 market-rate units to promote economic diversity and integration

“As a national leader in community-focused development, we are honored to help bring the vision of Bowen Homes back to life,” said Vincent R. Bennett, CEO of MBA Properties, Inc. and President, McCormack Baron Salazar. “This mixed-income, sustainable development will not only provide high-quality housing but also create a thriving, connected community that reflects the resilience and aspirations of its residents.”

“The redevelopment of Bowen Homes is a testament to what is possible when the public and private sectors work together toward a shared vision,” said Eddy Benoit Jr., CEO of The Benoit Group. “This transformation will serve as a model for how we can create equitable, sustainable neighborhoods that honor the past while embracing the future.”

Transforming the Neighborhood

Bowen Homes Phase I is the first piece of a larger vision for Carey Park. Atlanta Housing’s transformation plan envisions:

More than 2,000 rental and ownership units

Enhanced greenspaces and sustainable stormwater management

Improved street networks and walkable community amenities

Access to fresh food and retail based on community needs

Aligned with HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, the redevelopment focuses on three key pillars:

Housing: Creating modern, mixed-income housing tailored to meet diverse needs.

People: Connecting residents to jobs, education, and healthcare to foster economic mobility.

Neighborhood: Improving safety, schools, and commercial areas to build a stronger community fabric.

“Safe, affordable housing is a cornerstone of health and well-being,” said Wade A. Rakes, Chief Growth Officer, Centene Corporation and Chairman, Peach State Health Plan. “We are honored to partner with the Atlanta Housing, City of Atlanta, McCormack Baron Salazar, the Benoit Group, and the many local organizations and community members involved in the Bowen Homes project to create a sustainable, connected neighborhood that will improve the health of the community.”

Capstone Building Corporation, the general contractor for Phase 1, has already begun mobilizing. This early progress underscores the urgency driving this transformation, with completion of Phase 1 projected for mid-2026.

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

President and Chief Executive Officer Terri M. Lee leads The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. One of 139 Moving to Work (MTW) public housing authorities in America, AH is an industry leader in providing and facilitating affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, as well as down payment assistance, where innovation leads the approach to making the dream of home ownership attainable for more Atlantans. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

