Youth Villages Georgia Honors Mentor of the Year Timothy Richmond

Youth Villages of Georgia is pleased to announce Creekside High School teacher Timothy Richmond as its Mentor of the Year.

The honor was presented April 29 at Youth Villages’ Mentor & Volunteer Dinner held at Copeland’s of New Orleans on Cobb Parkway.

Richmond, an AP African American studies and U.S. history teacher who was named Creekside’s Teacher of the Year, has been a part of Youth Villages’ Chris Crye Mentoring Program since he was a student at Atlanta’s Emory University.

Joining the program in 2019, Richmond has mentored eight young people ranging from ages 9 to 18 and has spent more than 200 hours with his mentees.

“The reason why Timothy is such a successful mentor is he listens,” said Katrina Word, mentoring supervisor for Youth Villages Georgia. “He is the most non-judgmental person you will ever meet. There is nothing more beautiful than witnessing someone who came to this earth and is doing exactly what they were born to do — Timothy, you are a teacher. Teaching and mentoring are similar in they both play pivotal roles in shaping a young person’s future.”

Richmond said he learns more from his mentees than they learn from him.

“That’s the joy in teaching and mentoring; it’s a cycle where you continue to learn over and over again,” he said. “You make individuals’ lives better as well as yourself.”

Youth Villages is a national leader in mental and behavioral health committed to finding the most effective solutions to help children, families and young adults overcome obstacles and live successfully. Working through direct services, partnerships with innovative public agencies and advocacy, we collaborate to bring positive change to child welfare, children’s mental health and justice systems. Our 4,500 employees serve more than 43,000 children and young adults in more than 100 locations in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at youthvillages.org.

To learn more about Richmond and Youth Villages’ mentor program go to: https://youthvillages.org/mentor-spotlight-timothy-richmond

