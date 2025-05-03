DeKalb County Continues Blight Removal Efforts with Demolition on Bonner Street

DeKalb County continues its work to eliminate blighted properties and restore neighborhoods, with the latest demolition taking place Wednesday morning at 1907 Bonner Street near the East Lake community, just off Candler Road and Glenwood Avenue.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson was joined by Commissioner LaDena Bolton (Super District 7), Commissioner Nicole Massiah (District 3), and Allen Mitchell, Director of Community Development, as the long-abandoned home was demolished — marking another step in the county’s strategy to improve public safety, protect property values, and revitalize neighborhoods.

“We pride ourselves on doing what we need to do here in this community and taking care of each other,” said Ms. Pass, a neighbor who has lived in the area for more than 30 years. “I’m glad you all stepped in to do what’s necessary to keep this community safe and beautiful. Thank you for taking care of your part — and we’ll continue doing ours.”

Since 2019, DeKalb County has demolished and abated over 423 blighted properties as part of its commitment to community health and safety. These efforts are coordinated by the Demolition and Abatement Task Force, a multi-departmental initiative launched in 2017 to address blight through data-driven planning, code enforcement, and neighborhood engagement.

A comprehensive property condition survey completed in 2020 allowed the county to identify all properties in unincorporated DeKalb eligible for abatement or demolition. The survey laid the foundation for a comprehensive commercial corridor inspection program, which is systematically evaluating commercial areas across the county over five years.

“This is what it means to reimagine DeKalb — neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block, with the goal of restoring beauty, value, and safety to every corner of our county,” said CEO Cochran-Johnson.

The county has also strengthened its code enforcement capabilities through initiatives like the Vacant and Foreclosure Property Registries and targeted sweeps of hotels and motels to ensure regulatory compliance.

The demolition on Bonner Street is a clear sign of progress — and a reflection of DeKalb County’s continued commitment to building stronger, healthier communities

