Atlanta Music Project Announces Grammy-Winner Karen Slack As 2025 Summer Series Artist-In-Residence

MS. SLACK’S RESIDENCY TO INCLUDE MASTERCLASSES, FIRESIDE PERFORMANCE & INTERVIEW, AND WORLD PREMIERE SOLO WITH AMP SUMMER SERIES FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA

The Atlanta Music Project announces soprano Karen Slack as Artist-in-Residence for the 2025 Atlanta Music Project Summer Series. Praised by the New York Times for her “sizeable voice that captured all of the vacillating emotions,” Ms. Slack is winner of the 2025 GRAMMY® Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

Her residency at AMP will include a fireside performance and interview with Terrance McKnight, the evening host on WQXR, New York’s Classical Music Station, and creator and host of the new WQXR podcast “Every Voice with Terrance McKnight.” Ms. Slack will also conduct masterclasses with AMP voice students and the AMP Senior Youth Choir.

Ms. Slack’s residency will culminate in her appearance as featured soloist at the Opening Night concert of the 2025 AMP Summer Series, where she will perform solos with the AMP Summer Series Festival Choir. With the AMP Summer Series Festival Orchestra she will also perform operatic arias and the world premiere of unpublished songs by Florence Price for soprano and orchestra. The orchestra will be under the direction of John Young Shik Concklin and the choir under the direction of Dr. Kay Pace.

“We are honored to welcome Karen Slack as Artist-in-Residence for the upcoming Atlanta Music Project Summer Series,” stated Dantes Rameau, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Music Project. He continued, “Ms. Slack’s incredibly generous spirit will inspire our young musicians, and her world-class artistry will enchant our audience members and community.”

Karen Slack stated, “I have deep admiration for the mission of the Atlanta Music Project. My teachers and mentors were so important to my development as an artist, and so I look forward to paying it forward at AMP. I am excited to work with their students and faculty this summer to make wonderful music together.”

Ms. Slack has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, Scottish Opera, and many others. In concert, her credits include the Melbourne and Sydney symphonies, Bergen Philharmonic, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall, and Philadelphia Orchestra. She made her New York Philharmonic debut in May 2024.

A recipient of the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence and 2025 MPower Artist Grant, Slack is an Artistic Advisor for Portland Opera, serves on the board of the American Composers Orchestra and Astral Artists, and holds a faculty position at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. In the 2024-2025 season, she serves as Artist-in-Residence at both Lyric Opera of Chicago and Babson College.

A native Philadelphian, Slack is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and the San Francisco Opera’s Merola Opera Program.

Celebrating its tenth year, the Atlanta Music Project Summer Series is a 4-week music festival and school based in Southwest Atlanta. The 2025 AMP Summer Series will feature symphony orchestra, string orchestra, wind ensemble, choir, chamber ensembles, and several concerts by AMP students, faculty, and guest artists. The AMP Summer Series serves novice, intermediate, and advanced musicians in grades 4 through 12.

