This Week In Black History April 30-May 6, 2025

APRIL 30

711 AD—Tarik the Moor invades Spain with force of 7,000 troops, routs the Visigoths and estab­lishes Moor domination of Spain. While there remains some dispute over Tarik’s race, the weight of the evidence is strong that he was a Black man. He was described in accounts of the time as having “brown skin and wooly hair.” His full name was Tarik al Gibral. The famed Rock of Gibraltar is named in his honor.

1828—Shaka, the great Zulu king and military leader, is killed. His innovative military strategies kept European imperialism at bay for years as he established Zulu dominance in large parts of Southern Africa. The Zulu nation grew to at least 250,000 with an army of over 40,000. But Shaka became increasingly dictatori­al. Opposition to his dictatorship combined with jealousy led his two half-brothers to assassinate him on this day in 1828.

MAY 1

1866—The two-day Memphis, Tenn., race riots, one of the most savage events immediately fol­lowing the civil war, begins. When it was over, former Confederate soldiers, angered by the loss of the Civil War and the new status for Blacks, had killed 46 Blacks and two of their White supporters, as well as raped five Black wom­en and torched over 90 homes, schools and churches. In support of the rebel soldiers, local police arrested hundreds of Blacks and not the Whites who were riot­ing. However, the savage nature of the rioting in Memphis (and a similar disturbance in New Orle­ans) prompted Congress to pass radical Reconstruction to aid Blacks, a Civil Rights bill, and the 14th Amendment to the Constitu­tion guaranteeing citizenship and equal protection to former slaves.

1950—Brilliant poet Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize in 1950 for her second collection, “Annie Al­len,” is born on this day in Topeka, Kan. At 17, she started submitting her work to “Lights and Shadows,” the poetry column of the Chicago Defender, an African American newspaper. Brooks published her first book of poetry, “A Street in Bronzeville” (1945) with Harp­er and Row, after strong show of support to the publisher from au­thor Richard Wright. Brooks died on Dec. 3, 2000 in Chicago, Ill.

1967—The “Long Hot Summer” begins. The period between May 1 and Oct. 1, 1967 witnessed the most dramatic and destructive se­ries of Black urban disturbances in American history. Major riots took place in 40 American cities. There were also lesser distur­bances in 100 smaller towns and cities. Many felt the riots were sparked by a collective sense of frustrated hopes and a new urban generation less willing to adopt peaceful means for change.

MAY 2

1844—Master inventor Elijah McCoy is born in Colchester, On­tario, Canada. He would become the holder of over 50 patents— most were mechanical devices, which greatly improved engines, locomotives and steamships. The superiority of his inventions led to the phrase “the real McCoy” com­ing to mean the mark of excellent and authenticity. McCoy was born to slaves who escaped America for a free life in Canada. His par­ents became successful and sent him to study engineering in Scot­land when he was only 16. After the end of U.S. slavery, he settled in Ypsilanti, Mich., and began his remarkable career.

1870—One of the most unsung religious leaders in American his­tory, William Seymour, was born on this day in Centerville, La. Sey­mour became pastor of the Azu­sa Street Mission in Los Angeles and the catalyst for the worldwide Pentecostal movement. He not only rejected racial barriers in the church in favor of “Unity in Christ,” but he is also credited with elim­inating many of the restrictions placed on women in the church. He died of a heart attack in 1922.

MAY 3

1845—Macon B. Allen passes the Massachusetts bar thus be­coming the first African American lawyer to pass a state bar and the first Black person permitted to practice law in the United States. Allen was born in Indiana but after the Civil War he moved to South Carolina where he was elected a judge in 1873.

1933—Singer James Brown, known as “The Godfather of Soul” for his game-changing style in funk, soul and R&B through­out his career, was born on May, 3, 1933, in Barnwell, S.C. Brown charted on the Billboard Pop Charts close to 100 times and on the R&B charts at least 110 times. In a career that spanned six de­cades, Brown influenced the development of several music genres. Brown died on Dec. 25, 2006.

1949—The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of J.D. Shelley on Shelley v. Kraemer, a landmark housing and civil rights case. Af­ter years of living with relatives or in rental properties, Shelley, who’d migrated from the South to St. Louis, Mo., with his family to escape racial oppression, de­cided to buy a house. He learned, however that many owners had agreed to a real estate contract clause that banned them from selling their homes to people of “Negro or Mongolian” descent. Af­ter Shelley finally bought a house, White homeowner Louis Kraemer hired an attorney to invalidate the contract and took the case to court. After Kraemer successfully appealed, which reversed the first court’s decision, the Shelley fam­ily took the case to the U.S. Su­preme Court and won.

MAY 4

1891—Dr. Daniel Hale Williams founds the Provident Hospital and Training Center in Chicago, Ill. It becomes a major training center for Black doctors and nurses. Wil­liams is best known, however, for performing the nation’s first open heart surgery on July 9, 1893. He operated on a man injured in a knife fight. The man would live for another 20 years after the sur­gery.

1961—Thirteen Freedom Riders began bus trips through the South to test Southern compliance with a 1960 U.S. Supreme Court rul­ing outlawing segregation in in­terstate transportation facilities. They were soon joined by hun­dreds of other “Freedom Riders” of all ages and races. Despite the Court decision, dozens of Free­dom Riders were arrested as the South attempted to hang onto its segregationist ways.

MAY 5

1905—Robert Sengstacke Ab­bott founds the Chicago De­fender newspaper calling it “the world’s greatest weekly.” Indeed, he would build the Defender into the largest circulation and most influential Black newspaper of its day. The Defender, which became the most widely circulated Black newspaper in the country, came to be known as “America’s Black Newspaper” and made Abbott one of the first self-made million­aires of African American descent. In 1919, Illinois Gov. Frank Lowden appointed Abbott to the Race Re­lations Commission. Abbott died of Bright’s disease in 1940 in Chi­cago, Ill.

MAY 6

1787—Prince Hall organizes the nation’s first Black Masonic lodge in Boston, Mass.—African Lodge #459. Hall would go on to be­come the father of Black Masons in America and a major Black leader in the Northeast.

1812—Martin R. Delany, a pio­neering Black nationalist, is born on this day in Charles Town, Va. Abraham Lincoln once described him as one of the most brilliant men he had ever met. Delany would fight in the Civil War to end slavery and become one of the nation’s first Black military offi­cers. After the war he became a doctor. But over the years he be­came frustrated with American racism and began to advocate a return of Blacks to Africa.

