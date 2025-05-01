Meet the Atlanta Business League’s CEO Awards Luncheon Chair, Bank of America’s Al McRae

Each year, the Atlanta Busines s League ‘s (ABL) CEO Awards Luncheon shines a spotlight on busines s leaders who are driving innovation, creating jobs, and making a lasting impact on the economic landscape of Atlanta . As Chair, Al McRae will play a pivotal role in guiding the event’s vision and execution. His leadership ensures that the luncheon not only honors outstanding accomplishments but also provides an inspiring platform for emerging entrepreneurs and professionals.

The 2025 CEO event will be helmed by Al McRae, Private Bank Diverse Segments Executive President, Bank of America Atlanta.

As President of Bank of America, Atlanta, McRae serves as a leader in the local market, responsible for delivering responsible growth for shareholders, clients, and communities. His duties include driving business integration and local market share growth by connecting the bank’s capabilities to people and companies in the Atlanta market. He is also committed to deploying Bank of America’s resources to build strong communities.

McRae is enthusiastically engaged in connecting employees to the broader enterprise, championing a culture of diversity and inclusion, and fostering opportunities for BOA employees to develop and grow.

In addition, McRae currently serves as Managing Director and Diverse Segments Business Development executive for Bank of America’s Private Bank. He has held various positions with Bank of America focusing on the wealth management needs of high net worth families in the areas of investment management, estate planning, banking and credit.

The affable banker is also responsible for identifying and implementing strategies for the Private Bank to drive responsible growth within the diverse high net worth client segment. Key areas of focus include data analysis to cultivate marketplace opportunities, creating business development strategies, developing marketing plans tailored to diverse communities and establishing partnerships with key internal and external stakeholders.

McRae is an active leader in his community, serving on the boards of the Woodruff Arts Center, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Georgia Bankers Association, Georgia State University Foundation, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and Central Atlanta Progress. He is also an active member with the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Class of 2023 Leadership Atlanta, and is a class of 2025 participant with Leadership Georgia. He earned his undergraduate degree in finance from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a certified financial planner.

Under Mr. McRae’s chairmanship , the Atlanta Business League’s CEO event continues to elevate its reach and influence, bringing together CEOs, community leaders, and advocates who are committed to advancing equity and opportunity in busines s . His dedication to economic empowerment and community engagement make McRae uniquely qualified to help Atlanta businesses usher in a new era of business growth and unparalleled success while exemplifying BOA’s culture of service.

About Post Author