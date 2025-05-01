Georgia Athletes, Sports Organizations Unite to Pioneer Local Mental Health Movement for Fans

To kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, College and professional athletes from eight sports organizations in Georgia appear in new public service Advertisements (PSAs) promoting mental health across the state. Created with support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation as an extension of the Ad Council’s national “Love, Your Mind” campaign, the series leverages the star power of local sports heroes to show fans how taking care of their minds sets them up to succeed in life.



According to Ad Council research conducted in late 2024, three in four Georgia adults report not having a high knowledge of steps to care for their mental health. To help Georgians normalize talking about and caring for their mental health, beloved college and professional athletes are helping extend that message this Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.



The “Love, Your Mind” campaign launched nationwide in October 2023, with Huntsman Mental Health Institute as the lead partner. Its goal is to encourage a more open, accepting, and proactive society regarding mental health and its Georgia-specific extension is the first localized effort.



The new PSAs, which will appear in Georgia throughout 2025 and beyond, also direct audiences to free, localized resources on a new landing page, Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org.

Spokespeople will be available to discuss:

Mental Health Awareness Month and the “Love, Your Mind” Campaign

The unique power that sports and athletes have to unite communities

How participating athletes use mental health rituals to care for their minds and thrive in and out of the game

The mental health tools and resources available for Georgia residents

