WGU To Host “Heroes & Heartbeats Fest” 

Event celebrates Georgia nurses and teachers with a day of activities

Western Governors University (WGU) will celebrate healthcare providers and educators by recognizing their invaluable contributions at the “Heroes & Heartbeats Fest” on Saturday, May 3.

The event – which coincides with Nurses and Teachers Appreciation Week – will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia Nurses Association (GNA) headquarters. Heroes & Heartbeats will feature an educator round table panel discussion, job opportunities, networking, entertainment, food trucks and meaningful giveaways. GNA and the Georgia Association of Nursing Students are serving as co-hosts.

WGU offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in healthcare, teaching, IT and business, designed to help working professionals fit an online education into their busy lives. There are currently 8,489 Georgia students enrolled, and 13,000 Georgians are WGU graduates.

WHO:

Western Governors University (WGU)

Georgia Nurses Association

Georgia Association of Nursing Students

WHAT:

Heroes & Heartbeats Fest

WHEN:

Saturday, May 3

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

Georgia Nurses Association Headquarters

3032 Briarcliff Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

About WGU

Western Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors and accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, WGU operates in all 50 states and offers more than 80 programs in health, education, technology and business. WGU serves more than 188,936 students nationwide, with more than 372,000 alumni, and has awarded more than 419,000 degrees. Learn more at wgu.edu . Follow WGU on X at @wgu and on LinkedIn

About Post Author