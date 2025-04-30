Mlb And Atlanta Braves Reveal First Look At Capital One All-Star Village, All-Star Week’s Ultimate Fan Festival

Hosted July 12-15 at Cobb Galleria Centre, Steps from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta

Tickets Available Now at AllStarGame.com for the Experiential, Interactive Baseball Theme Park Featuring Legends, Mascots, Games, Music, Food, Shopping and more

Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves today revealed a first look at Capital One All-Star Village, the league’s experiential fan festival that features legends of the game and interactive baseball attractions for fans of all ages. Taking place around the corner from Truist Park and The Battery during All-Star Week, July 12-15, All-Star Village will span more than 500,000 square feet throughout the Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta’s premier event center. Tickets are available now at AllStarGame.com; regular admission costs $35, but for a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets with the code PBPO.

Modeled as a baseball theme park, Capital One All-Star Village includes more than 50 unique activities, including Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, the focal point of youth participation at All-Star Village, and a Rookie Leagues area for young fans looking to show off their skills on the mini-Diamond. More than 40 former Braves players, Olympic softball stars and Baseball Hall of Famers are expected to attend Capital One All-Star Village to meet fans, sign autographs, take pictures and even step back onto a diamond; participating names will be announced at a future date. Watch the transformation preview of All-Star Village here.

Activities include:

Daily visits from MLB and MiLB mascots

MLB The Show 25 gaming kiosks and giveaways

gaming kiosks and giveaways MLB Draft Experience where fans are called to a podium like the #1 pick of their favorite team

Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages

interactive batting cages SwingMatch, an interactive setup that enables kids to see which MLB All-Star they swing like

Batting Cages Presented By SeatGeek & Pitching Tunnels Presented By Church & Dwight

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Attractions

Curated Exhibit from the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum

Interactive display from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Women in Baseball exhibit

Major League trophy displays

Minor League Baseball attraction with mascots, giveaways and virtual batting cages

Shopping experiences with exclusive All-Star merchandise

Mastercard Food Truck Row featuring local businesses

“Major League Baseball is excited to celebrate Capital One All-Star Village, a signature fan festival that resonates with baseball fans of all ages,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Events. “Offering a wide array of attractions during MLB All-Star Week, including our iconic mascots, legendary Hall of Famers and more, we are excited to bring a cherished event to the heart of Atlanta, where fans can enjoy all aspects of the game and celebrate being a part of baseball’s rich heritage and vibrant community.”

“Capital One All-Star Village gives everyone the opportunity to experience the excitement of MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta,” said Jim Smith, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Business Strategy. “Located walking distance from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, the Cobb Galleria Centre is being completely transformed to host this unique event, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from around the globe to this one-of-a-kind environment.”

“Capital One is excited to once again be the title sponsor of Capital One All-Star Village. Elevating the experience for fans and our cardholders around MLB All-Star Week is important to us so that fans can participate in the Midsummer Classic,” said Amit Desai, Capital One Senior Director of Brand Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing. “Our cardholders can enjoy exclusive access to ticket packages and onsite benefits like complimentary tickets to Capital One All-Star Village and early entry to the four-day fan fest.”

Ticket Information: Tickets to All-Star Village are available now at AllStarGame.com. Regular admission costs $35, but for a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets with the code PBPO. Eligible Capital One cardholders can claim four complimentary tickets to Capital One All-Star Village here while supplies last. In addition to complimentary tickets, eligible cardholders have early access to Capital One All-Star Village each day, as well as dedicated Capital One cardholder entrances and express lanes at some of the most popular attractions.

Ticketholders can easily access Capital One All-Star Village from the Cobb Galleria Centre parking decks. All-Star Village attendees can also enter The Battery and other All-Star Week events at Truist Park simply by traversing the nearby pedestrian bridge, remaining in the hub of Midsummer Classic festivities.

MLB and the Braves are committed to ensuring that the All-Star experience is enjoyable and accessible for everyone. MLB is partnering with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make Capital One All-Star Village Sensory Inclusive™. A sensory space will be located at Capital One All-All-Star Village. Sensory bags will be available and include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a feelings thermometer, and other calming mechanisms. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals. KultureCity advocates for those with sensory challenges such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation. Fans are also encouraged to check out the Atlanta Braves Exceptional Fan Program for additional resources available at All-Star Week. More information on accessible resources will become available closer to All-Star Week. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact the Atlanta Braves Guest Services team at accessibleservices@braves.com or 404-577-9100 (select option 5).

MLB All-Star Week includes the 95th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Truist Park (July 15th), All-Star Red Carpet Show (July 15th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th), the 2025 MLB Draft (July 13th), All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 12th), Capital One All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria (July 12th–15th), HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th), plus additional events taking place throughout Atlanta to be announced in the coming months. For more MLB All-Star Week information, please visit AllStarGame.com

