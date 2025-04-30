Is America Still a ‘Shining City’ On A Hill?

by R.L. Byrd

On the night of January, 11, 1989, near the end of a 21-minute farewell address, President Ronald Reagan asked the TV audience, “How stands ‘The City’ on this winter night?”

The City—a reimagined America based off highly controversial pioneer John Winthrop’s 1600’s America—refers to the country being a beacon of light.

“A shining city on a hill, teaming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace. Its doors open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here,” is what Reagan told the nation. Answering his question by stating that the nation (under his leadership) was more prosperous, more secure, and happier than it was 8 years prior to when he first took office.

And although many have disagreed with his answer and argued to the contrary of Reagan’s more prosperous, secure, and happier time; it stands without question that Reagan’s farewell address helped coin America as the Shining City on a Hill. The gold standard for other nations to emulate.

Now, 36-years later, the former president’s address—specifically, the below key moments—resonate more than ever before and bring into question whether America is still that “Shining City on a Hill,” or has the beacon of light become lackluster, if not a sporadic flicker suggesting a more serious, underlying issue?

Key Moment One: Respect & Leadership

Four minutes into the president’s address, Reagan stated that with the “recovery of our morale, America is respected again in the world and look to our leadership.”

Today, a new 29-country Ipsos poll reports that the United States’ reputation as a positive influence in the world has declined in 26 of the 29 countries surveyed. Our northern neighbor, Canada, showed the sharpest decline from a 52% negative perception in October 2024 to 19% in April 2025. (Unfavorable U.S. government rhetoric and threats of tariffs being the key factors.)

The Netherlands (20%), Sweden (22%), Belgium (23%), and Germany and France (both at 30%) round out the top five countries with the lowest negative perception of the U.S.

And China—for the first time in Ipsos decade-long surveys—places ahead of the United States (as the U.S. diminishes) as a positive influence on the world by the 29 countries surveyed.

Key Moment Two: Taxes/Tariffs

Seven minutes into Reagan’s farewell address, he states that “[c]ommon sense told us that when you put a big tax on something that people would produce less of it.” Global financial-services giant CitiGroup released research on U.S. tariffs and noted (placing bolded emphasis in its article, which I’ve replicated) this key finding: “Tariffs are a stagflationary [slow economic growth, high unemployment, and rising prices/inflation] shock for the country.” Tariffs act as a tax on spending; creating a corresponding drag on growth and reducing demand for foreign goods. An April 22, 2025 International Monetary Fund (IMF) press briefing, announced that the global economy will be hit hard by U.S. tariffs and slashed its forecast for U.S. growth to 1.8% for 2025—down from its prediction of 2.8% back in January. “One of the biggest fears by investors is that countries targeted [with U.S.-imposed tariffs] will retaliate, leading to more widespread tensions,” reports non-profit media organization National Public Radio (NPR).

Key Moment 3: We the People.

Ten minutes into the 21-minute address, Reagan reiterated three words long associated with America: We. The. People.

The former president stated, “We the people tell the government what to do, it doesn’t tell us. We the people are the driver. The government is the car and we decide where it should go, and by what route, and how fast.” Reagan summarizes this point by affirming, “Our Constitution is a document in which ‘We the People,’ tell the government what it is allowed to do. We the people are free.” But are our freedoms and liberties at stake today? A recent survey by Bright Line Watch questions if democracy is on the decline as America’s “We the People” appear not to be immune from heading towards some form of autocracy. Bright Line Watch reports, “In the weeks since [President Trump] took office, Trump launched a blizzard of executive actions that have not only shifted policy, but, in many cases, challenged key principles of contemporary American democracy.”

U.S., democracy shifts when “We the People” experience a decline in once held values, freedoms and liberties—the components that make up a democracy—including: Loss of free speech or freedom of expression; repression of civil society organizations; freedom and fairness of elections; freedom of academic and cultural expression; and eroding (or disobeying) liberal aspects such as the rule of law, and legislative and judicial constraints on the president.

Almost four decades after Reagan’s farewell address—inching away from a Democracy and the U.S., reputation as a positive world influence waning—other countries are now in position to take over pivotal roles America held and dominated for well over a century.

A change in direction that should have every person (young and old) residing within the “Shining City on a Hill” asking the question President Reagan posed some 36 years ago: How stands “The City” today?

R.L. Byrd is an American author who penned two novels: Looking For Sweet Love and Black Coffee.

