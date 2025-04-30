Georgia NAACP Demands Immediate Action from Kennesaw State University Amid Alarming Report of Black Studies Program Elimination

The Georgia State Conference of the NAACP is sounding the alarm following credible reports that Kennesaw State University is considering eliminating its Black Studies Program. This deeply troubling possibility—reportedly referenced in an internal university memo—raises urgent concerns about the institution’s commitment to equity, academic integrity, and inclusive education.

The Black Studies Program is not merely an academic offering; it is a cornerstone of truth-telling, cultural affirmation, and intellectual exploration that serves all students. Eliminating it would be a regressive and damaging decision—one that erases essential history, silences marginalized voices, and contradicts the stated values of public higher education in Georgia.

The Georgia NAACP unequivocally condemns this potential move and demands an immediate meeting with KSU President Kathy Schwaig and university leadership. We are calling for full transparency and a firm commitment to preserving and strengthening the Black Studies Program—not undermining it.

“This is more than a curriculum issue—this is a moral issue,” said Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia NAACP. “We will not stand by while educational spaces critical to Black identity, history, and scholarship are threatened.”

The NAACP stands in full solidarity with KSU students, faculty, alumni, and community allies who are rightfully outraged by this development. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to take all necessary steps to ensure that Kennesaw State honors its duty to foster a truly inclusive academic environment.

