City Schools of Decatur Board Unanimously Votes to Reinstate DEI Policies

On Tuesday, April 29, the City Schools of Decatur Board of Education unanimously voted to restore all Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion policies with no conditions.

They held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss reinstating those policies.

At a meeting earlier this month, board members initially rescinded its equity policy, which was adopted in November 2023, and the district’s “Theory of Action.”

The equity policy’s goal was to give all faculty and students equal opportunities and resources and “provide an inclusive and emotionally supportive environment, free from discrimination.”

The “Theory of Action,” also called school board governance, said it commits to giving students the “highest quality education possible” and states in the beliefs that “all learning environments must be inclusive, safe, secure, and supportive while also ensuring that no student group is marginalized.”

The board voted to rescind those policies amid the threat of losing federal funding.

President Donald Trump has pushed the termination of DEI, and targeted the U.S. Department of Education.

On Friday, three federal courts issued preliminary injunctions halting the enforcement of certain Executive Orders and regulations related to DEI policies.