“Forever Young – A Tribute to Andrew Young” Gala to Raise Critical funds for Lifesaving Care and Research Planned for May 12, 2025

National Jewish Health, the leading respiratory care hospital in the country based in Denver, Colorado, will join with local Atlanta leaders to host the second Legends of Atlanta gala. This year, former United

States Ambassador to the United Nations and civil rights icon Andrew J. Young will be honored at the event. Forever Young – A Tribute to Andrew Young, an evening of elegance and style, will take place on May 12, 2025, at the Woodruff Arts Center Galleria in Atlanta.

“We are appreciative of the support and involvement of our friends from around the country, including

so many in Atlanta who are making this event possible,” explained Michael Salem, MD, president and

CEO of National Jewish Health. “This year we have the honor of celebrating Ambassador Young and

his long years of service and impact on the lives of so many through recognition at this unique event.”

The gala, co-chaired by Billye Aaron, Paul Hagedorn and Billy Payne, will pay homage to Ambassador

Young’s more than seven decades long career as a civil rights leader, U.N. Ambassador, Atlanta Mayorand humanitarian.

“No one, other than my father, has impacted my life more than Andy Young. Our improbable 10-year

journey together in bidding for, planning and hosting the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games would not

have happened without Andy Young. He taught me so many life lessons and impacted my life in such a

positive and profound way, just as he has done for so many others,” commented Billy Payne. ”Above

all, I am proud and honored to call him my friend. And, I am so grateful to have the opportunity to serve

as one of the co-chairs for Forever Young – A Tribute to Andrew Young to recognize Andy’s

immeasurable contributions to Atlanta and the world.

Billye Aaron, wife and widow of legendary baseball player Henry “Hank” Aaron, is a nonprofit executive

and former television host. Paul Hagedorn is the Art Director for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and

is a trustee on the National Jewish Health Council of National Trustees. Billy Payne is the Chairman of

Centennial Holding Company, LLC; former Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club; and former

President and CEO of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games.

The black-tie evening will feature inspiring tributes, live performances and presentations reflecting

Ambassador Young’s remarkable journey. Distinguished guests from business, politics and

philanthropy will arrive on the red carpet to celebrate Young’s enduring impact on the City of Atlanta,

civil rights, economic growth and global diplomacy. The Many Lives of Andrew Young, an exhibition on

his life, also will be featured throughout the beautiful, dramatic space of the Galleria lobby with a

narrative describing the many lives he has lived since his birth in New Orleans in 1932.

The event will benefit National Jewish Health, the leading respiratory hospital in the nation, serving

patients across the country and developing new treatments and solutions through research. Local

support from cities across the country helps ensure continued focus on this critical mission.

Ambassador Andrew J. Young has earned global recognition for his pioneering efforts in civil rights and

diplomacy. As a key strategist in civil rights campaigns, he contributed to the passage of the Civil

Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He later served as the first African American U.S.

Ambassador to the United Nations, a transformative Mayor of Atlanta, and the co-chair for the 1996

Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Ambassador Young has received over 100 honorary degrees and continues to serve as a champion of

justice through the Andrew J. Young Foundation. His legacy is one of leadership, compassion, and

tireless advocacy for a better world.

For more information, including how to be a part of the event, please reach out to Nicki Brower,

National Jewish Health, by phone at (561) 477-5400 or by email at BrowerN@njhealth.org, or to A.

Brown-Olmstead Associates by phone at (404) 659-0919 or by email at amanda@newaboa.com

