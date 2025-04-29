Anteel Tequila Announces Exciting Rebrand to Reflect Innovation and Growth

Anteel Tequila, a trailblazing brand in the agave industry, is thrilled to announce its exciting

rebrand that captures its innovative spirit and remarkable growth. Since its inception, Anteel Tequila has been dedicated to creating unique, high-quality tequilas that resonate with enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

The Rebrand Highlights:

● A Fresh Visual Identity: The new

logo and packaging design

embodies the brand’s dynamic and

forward-thinking ethos, making a

bold statement on shelves.

● Enhanced Product Line: Building

on the success of its

award-winning tequilas, Anteel

introduces new expressions that

continue to push the boundaries of

flavor and craftsmanship.

● Commitment to Excellence: With

125 awards and accolades from

accredited spirits competitions,

Anteel Tequila reaffirms its

position as one of the most

awarded emerging brands in the

industry.

“We are excited to unveil the new look and feel of Anteel Tequila, which reflects our journey of

innovation and excellence,” said Nayana Ferguson, co-founder of Anteel Tequila. “This rebrand is not just a visual change but a celebration of our achievements and our commitment to delivering exceptional tequila to our community.”

Since its launch, Anteel Tequila has received widespread recognition and media attention, including

features on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cheddar News, Fox Soul, Forbes, Essence, and Yahoo News.

The brand’s unique expressions, such as the Coconut Lime Blanco Tequila, infused with all-natural flavors, have set new standards in the industry.

As Anteel Tequila embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to its mission of crafting premium

tequilas that inspire and delight. Join us in celebrating the rebrand and experience the award-winning

flavors that have made Anteel Tequila a standout in the agave world.

Anteel Tequila’s new bottles will begin shipping from Mexico in March 2025.

