Morehouse College Alumnus and Maynard Jackson Protégé, Wayne Martin is Frontrunner for Atlanta City Council

Maynard Jackson protégé launches FUTURE-FOCUSED campaign for historic District 11 seat,

once held by Councilman Dean Jim Maddox

Wayne Martin has officially declared his candidacy for Atlanta City Council District 11, vowing to bring a new generation of leadership grounded in integrity, transparency, and community empowerment. Today’s announcement comes as the Martin campaign prepares to release its first fundraising totals for the mandatory disclosure deadline, which is this Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

“As a young man who was mentored by Mayor Maynard Jackson and inspired by other visionary leaders like Andrew Young, Shirley Franklin, Emma Darnell, C.T. Martin, and John Lewis, I learned that real change starts at the local level—with bold ideas and steady hands,” said Martin. “I’m running for Atlanta City Council to carry that legacy forward by building a FUTURE-FOCUSED CITY that works for everyone, from our seniors and youth to our small business owners and everyday residents.”

A lifelong Atlantan, Martin was raised in Southwest Atlanta and is a proud graduate of D.M. Therrell High School and Morehouse College. He has had a successful career, serving in several leadership roles in local government. He has also led in corporate roles at two Fortune-ranked companies. Martin is a licensed minister, who now leads a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps families navigate the complexities of healthcare with compassion and clarity. His deep roots in Atlanta, combined with his proven leadership and commitment to service, make him uniquely positioned to represent the community he has always called home.

“For me, this isn’t just about running for office—it’s about serving the community that raised me,” he said. “I believe our community deserves leadership that is present, principled, and prepared. I will work to make sure our neighborhoods are safer, our growth is smart, and our city government is effective and accountable to the people.”

Martin emphasized the need to move District 11 forward with clear priorities: protecting taxpayer dollars, creating more vibrant communities, and supporting sustainable growth while preserving the unique character of the district’s historic neighborhoods and green spaces. He is committed to building partnerships that deliver results—not headlines—and ensuring that residents’ voices are heard and respected at every step.

As a former local government employee, a minister, corporate executive and nonprofit leader, a devoted husband and proud father, Wayne Martin has the proven track record of experience Atlanta needs to build a FUTURE-FOCUSED CITY.

“I believe in investing in people and I will be a councilmember who leads with vision, listens with intention, and serves with purpose,“ Martin said.

Martin will formally launch his campaign at a community-wide kickoff event, with details to be announced in the coming days.

About Post Author