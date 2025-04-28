Bishop T.D. Jakes Steps Away from The Potter’s House After Health Scare

A major leadership transition is underway at one of Dallas’ largest churches. On Sunday, Bishop T.D. Jakes announced he is passing the leadership of The Potter’s House to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts.

The emotional announcement follows a serious health scare last November, when Jakes suffered a massive heart attack while preaching on stage.

“You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me,” Jakes told the congregation during Sunday’s service. “And I’m so grateful.”

Fighting back tears, Bishop Jakes expressed his deep gratitude to his church family before revealing that he will step down as head pastor. Sarah and Toure Roberts are set to assume leadership this July.

“I’m grateful, I’m honored, as your daughter,” Sarah Jakes Roberts said. “I’m so happy you’re going to get some rest.”

Founded by T.D. Jakes in 1996, The Potter’s House has grown into one of the most influential churches in the country. Church leaders say the succession plan has been in the works for several years, but Jakes’ recent health emergency brought new urgency to the transition.

In an interview with The Today Show, Jakes shared that doctors told him he was just five minutes away from death after his heart attack.

“I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you being sheep without a shepherd,” he said.

News of the transition stirred mixed emotions among church members.

“I was sad. It’s hard to replace an icon like Bishop,” said Patrick Moore, a longtime member. “It’s actually impossible to do that, so very sad.”

Despite their sadness, many in the congregation expressed hope that the change will usher The Potter’s House into a new era.

“Transition is always tough in anything we do,” Moore said. “So I have some trepidation about it, but it’s also an exciting time.”

T.D. Jakes will continue serving as chairman of the church’s board and as its spiritual overseer.

