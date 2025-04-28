REAL ID Deadline In Geaorgia Is May 7th: What You Should Know

Source: Alexandr Dubovitskiy / Getty

Starting May 7th, travelers will need a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. or access federal facilities. Regular state-issued driver’s licenses or ID cards won’t cut it unless they’re REAL ID compliant.

The switch, mandated by Congress in 2005 following 9/11, was designed to strengthen ID security nationwide. Though initially set to roll out in 2008, the deadline has been delayed multiple times due to logistical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your ID doesn’t have a gold or black star in the corner, it’s not a REAL ID. That means you could face delays at the airport or be turned away at TSA checkpoints altogether.

REAL ID is not required for driving, but it is necessary for flying unless you use another TSA-approved ID such as a U.S. passport, military ID, or Global Entry card. Kids under 18 don’t need a REAL ID if they’re flying with an adult who has one.

To get a REAL ID, visit your local BMV with:

Proof of identity and legal presence (like a birth certificate or passport)

Your Social Security number

Two documents proving your Ohio residency (utility bill, paycheck stub, etc.)

If you’re in Columbus, REAL IDs are available at more than a dozen BMV locations, including those on West Sycamore Street, Morse Road, Alum Creek Drive, and Kenny Road.

Bottom line: If you plan to fly and don’t already have that star on your ID, it’s time to head to the BMV—before May 7th sneaks up on you.

About Post Author