Joy Ann Reid Talks ‘State of the People Power Tour’

The State of the People POWER Tour is a nationwide call to action; a movement to rally, restore, and reimagine what’s possible for Black communities across the U.S. It’s not just an event, it’s a people-powered campaign rooted in service, solidarity, and strategic action.

Through powerful gatherings in cities across the country, we aim to activate a grassroots movement that amplifies Black voices, demands systemic change, and advances a national collective Black agenda rooted in justice and liberation — building toward the State of the People International Assembly on Juneteenth.

This tour exists at the intersection of healing, resistance, and mobilization — recognizing both the urgency and power of our collective voice.

Joy Ann Reid recently discussed the impact of the tour.

Why was Atlanta chosen as the starting point for this tour?

Joy Reid: Well, I mean, obviously, Atlanta is the capital of Black America. We all know that. It’s played such a critical role in our civil rights history—not just because of Dr. King and John Lewis. Atlanta became the city that was “too great to hate” after the horrors of the Civil Rights Movement. It’s where Black Americans have achieved real economic prosperity and political power, from Mayor Maynard Jackson onward.

Atlanta is the heartbeat of Black progress. And Georgia? This is the state that shocked the country by electing two Democratic senators, including Reverend Raphael Warnock, who’s the pastor of Dr. King’s church. That changed everything politically. So being here, in the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is deeply symbolic—and strategic.

This tour brings together organizers, strategists, and activists from across the country. What’s the significance of that Black unity?

Reid: Look, not all Black people know each other. That’s a stereotype. People assume we’re all one big happy family, but we’re not always connected. This tour—especially the State of the People livestream—brought together folks from all walks of life: media, activism, civil rights. Many of them had never met, never worked together.

But despite our differences, we realized we can work together. We understand the urgency. We don’t have time to bicker. We’re facing a different kind of fight now—something next-level. Project 2025 didn’t start with Donald Trump; Black folks in the South have lived under fascism for generations. We’re uniting now because we don’t have the luxury of division.

What’s your message to journalists and media members facing backlash for telling the truth?

Reid: Capitulating to authoritarian pressure doesn’t work. You think if you kneel low enough, they’ll stop pushing. But it’s never enough. First you’re on your knees—then they want you flat on your belly.

If you give in, all you lose is your dignity and your audience’s trust. Whether you’re a corporation or a newsroom, appeasing the regime won’t save you. History shows that. So my advice to media professionals? Don’t fold. Keep telling the truth. That’s your job—and it matters now more than ever.

What would you say to those who feel hopeless after the last election?

Reid: This tour isn’t about saving American democracy. It’s about saving ourselves. We’re in the self-protection phase now. We live here. We’re not going anywhere. So we have to put our oxygen mask on first.

This is for Black folks to come together, organize, and survive. We’ll get to saving the rest of the country later. But right now, we have to protect our own communities, build power, and make sure we’re not caught off guard. Because when the fire comes, it hits us first.

