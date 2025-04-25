Michelle Obama Opens Up About Why She Skipped Trump’s Inauguration

Michelle Obama is speaking out about one of the most talked-about moments of her post–White House life: why she chose not to attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

In a candid conversation on the latest episode of her podcast “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” — co-hosted by her brother Craig Robinson — the former First Lady said that although the decision wasn’t easy, it was necessary for her own well-being. During a discussion with actress Taraji P. Henson, Michelle explained that skipping the event was a personal boundary, not a political stunt.

She shared that she intentionally made the choice impossible to walk back by not even preparing an outfit. “I basically tricked myself,” she said. “I told my team, ‘Don’t get me a dress. I don’t even want the option.’” Michelle admitted that if she had gotten ready, the pressure to attend might have overtaken her instincts. “If I had a dress, I probably would’ve gone and done the ‘right’ thing,” she said.

The public, however, speculated otherwise. Rumors swirled that her absence was a sign of trouble in her marriage with Barack Obama, who did attend the inauguration. Michelle set the record straight, making it clear that her decision had nothing to do with their relationship. In fact, she emphasized that after everything she’s done in service to the country, she shouldn’t have to constantly prove her patriotism or perfection.

“If after all I’ve done, I still have to prove I love this country, that I’m doing the right thing, then all I’m doing is keeping up with that unrealistic bar our mothers and grandmothers had to meet,” Michelle explained.

The 61-year-old author of Becoming said learning to say “no” has been a major part of her growth, calling it a “muscle” that she’s just now beginning to build. She hopes her decision encourages young women to practice setting boundaries — even when it’s uncomfortable or goes against public expectations.

Michelle, who also opted out of President Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year, says she’s not trying to be a rebel — she’s just being true to herself. Sources have noted that she’s been quietly stepping away from the political spotlight, choosing instead to live a more intentional and private life outside of Washington, D.C.

As for her marriage, Michelle and Barack are still going strong after 32 years. Despite spending more time apart publicly, she recently shared on another podcast that their bond is unshaken. Barack even joked at a college appearance that he tries to plan fun activities with her to make up for the strain the presidency placed on their relationship.

Michelle and Barack tied the knot in 1992 and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, who now live together in Los Angeles.

