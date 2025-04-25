Children’s Entrepreneur Market Announced in Atlanta Area

The award-winning Children’s Entrepreneur Market, a nonprofit initiative committed to empowering children through entrepreneurial experiences, has announced markets in the Atlanta area in 2025. Please let us know if you would like to cover an upcoming market or schedule an interview with a child entrepreneur and/or someone from our team.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is a program that provides a marketplace for 5 to 17-year-olds to sell their products, ranging from lemonade stands and gourmet cinnamon rolls to homemade slime and 3D-printed objects. The markets provide young entrepreneurs with a platform to launch their businesses, sell their products, and develop critical business skills.

There will be multiple events in the Atlanta area this year, with the next announced market taking place at Tuesday in the Park at JJ Biello Park in Woodstock, GA on Tuesday, April 29, from 5 PM – 8 PM. There are currently 8 scheduled markets in the Atlanta area through July, with more to be announced in the fall. You can see the full list of announced events in the Atlanta area here.

“We are thrilled to bring the Children’s Entrepreneur Market to join events in the Atlanta area like the Sunday Funday in Lawrenceville and Midsummer Kids Festival in Peachtree Corners in 2025,” said Lynée Fife, Executive Director of the markets. “Having our markets in the Atlanta area will spark creativity and confidence in young minds, empowering them to innovate and lead while building a vibrant community of future business leaders.”

The markets are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and support these young entrepreneurs by shopping locally and celebrating the creativity and hard work of Georgia’s youth.

Parents can register their children for a booth at an upcoming market at ChildrensEntrepreneurMarket.com. If you would like to set up an in-person interview at a market or a virtual interview before a market, please email me at media@childrensentrepreneurmarket.com.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is a nonprofit initiative committed to fostering children’s entrepreneurial skills, creativity, and confidence by providing hands-on opportunities to run their own businesses in a real-world setting.

