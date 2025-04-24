Georgia NAACP Statement on Rockdale County Schools “White Only” Water Fountain Incident

The Georgia NAACP and The Rockdale County NAACP are appalled and heartbroken by the deeply disturbing incident at a Rockdale County school, where a water fountain was defaced with a sign reading “White Only.” This isn’t just an act of ignorance—it’s a chilling echo of our nation’s darkest chapters. It is a stark reminder that the legacy of segregation is not history for many—it is still a lived reality.

Let us say this with absolute clarity: Racism has no place in our schools, in our communities, or in our country. This was not a prank. This was an act of racial hostility that reopens wounds still felt by generations of Americans who have fought, and continue to fight, for equality and dignity.

This moment demands more than outrage—it demands action.

We call on the Rockdale County School District to move swiftly and decisively. Accountability is non-negotiable. But accountability alone is not enough. This moment must spark comprehensive, systemic change:

Mandatory anti-racism education rooted in historical truth.

rooted in historical truth. Cultural competency training for all educators, administrators, and students.

for all educators, administrators, and students. Safe spaces for dialogue led by trusted voices from our communities.

led by trusted voices from our communities. Transparent engagement with parents and stakeholders, rooted in trust, equity, and repair.

The Georgia NAACP and the Rockdale County NAACP stand in solidarity with every student who felt devalued, every parent who felt betrayed, and every educator who believes in justice. We will not let this moment pass quietly. We are here—to confront, to collaborate, and to help this community heal with purpose.

This is not about one sign. It is about what we allow, what we teach, and what we stand for.

The time for silence is over.

The time for transformation is now.

About Post Author