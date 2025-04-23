Updated Crime Stoppers Reward

The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta seek the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that occurred in East Point, Georgia.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of alleged shooter, Justin Hodges. On April 15th, 2025, East Point Police Investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are asking the public for help with any information on Justin Hodges’s whereabouts.

On December 24th, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., East Point Police responded to 2433 Delowe Drive (Family Dollar) in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, the Officers located the victim, Scott Melton, outside the store, suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Justin Hodges (6 feet, 7 inches tall), allegedly shot the victim, Scott Melton, in front of the location and fled the scene before the officers arrived. Justin Hodges is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection with the homicide.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information on Justin Hodges’s whereabouts.

Any information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Det. Sgt. R. Graham is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. Sgt. Graham’s phone number is 404-270-7069. The person does not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

About Crime Stoppers Atlanta:

Launched in January 2007, Crime Stoppers Atlanta rallies and empowers citizens to take a stand against crime in their communities by providing an avenue for citizens to anonymously report information about criminal activity or criminals’ whereabouts and incentivize them with monetary rewards if the information leads to an arrest and indictment. The information provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta helps law enforcement officials in their investigations and can play a major role in the apprehension of criminals and in securing convictions. For more information or to donate to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta reward fund, visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

