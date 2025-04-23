This Week In Black History April 23-29, 2025

APRIL 23

1856—One of the greatest inven­tors in American history, Granville T. Woods, is born in Columbus, Ohio. During his life he received 65 patents for electrical, mechan­ical and communications devic­es. Among his inventions was an advanced telephone transmitter. The transmitter was so advanced that the Alexander Graham Bell Company purchased the rights to it from Woods, both because it was superior to what Bell had in­vented and for fear that Woods might become a major rival to the Bell Company. At his height, the Cincinnati, Ohio Catholic Tribune (Jan. 14, 1886) wrote of Woods: “… the greatest colored inventor in the history of the race and equal, if not superior, to any inventor in the country…”

1872—Charlotte E. Ray becomes the first Black female lawyer in American history. Born in New York City to a journalist father and a politically active mother, Ray was a brilliant student who was teach­ing at Howard University in Wash­ington, D.C., by the time she was 19. By age 22 she had her law de­gree and was admitted to the D.C. bar. However, sexual and racial discrimination forced her to aban­don her law practice and return to New York to teach. She died Jan. 4, 1911.

1971—Liberian President William Tubman dies. Tubman and his strong-man rule had kept the West African nation founded by freed American slaves relatively stable but not necessarily democratic. His death laid the foundation for the anarchy and civil wars which would grip the nation for the next 30 years. Tubman also headed a class of so-called Americo-Li­berians who often discriminated against the native African popula­tion.

APRIL 24

1867—The first national meeting of the Ku Klux Klan is held at the Maxwell House in Nashville, Tenn. The White supremacist organi­zation and its various offshoots would go on to launch a wave of terror, which would result in death and injury to thousands of African Americans over the years. The Klan would remain the nation’s most powerful anti-Black terrorist organization for the next 70 years. The first chapter, however, was ac­tually formed a year earlier in Pu­laski, Tenn. Most of the early Klan members were former soldiers of the defeated Confederate Army from the Civil War. The group’s ini­tial aim was to spread fear among Blacks and prevent them from vot­ing. But as the organization grew, it expanded into anti-Jewish, an­ti-Catholic and anti-foreigner ac­tivities. The first grand wizard was Nathan Bedford Forest.

1944—The United Negro Col­lege Fund is incorporated. Over the years, the fundraising activities of the UNCF would result in thou­sands of college educations for Af­rican Americans.

1944—Whites only political pri­maries are declared unconstitu­tional. In a case known as Smith v. Allwright, the United States Su­preme Court ruled that a “Whites only” primary law, which excluded Blacks from voting, was a violation of the 15th Amendment and was thus unconstitutional. Such laws had been common throughout the South.

APRIL 25

1918—Jazz singing legend Ella Fitzgerald is born in Newport News, Va. Orphaned at an early age, Fitzgerald was literally liv­ing in the streets when she was discovered in Harlem, N.Y., by bandleader Chick Webb. Despite never having received formal vo­cal training, musical experts often compared her techniques and vo­cal range to that of a conservatory trained singer. One of the ultimate compliments to her abilities was given by the great song writer Ira Gershwin who said, “I didn’t real­ize our songs were so good until I heard Ella sing them.” Fitzgerald died at the age of 79 on June 15, 1997.

1943—Tuskegee Institute Pres­ident Frederick Patterson writes his famous letter (published in the Pittsburgh Courier) urging the presidents of the nation’s predom­inantly Black colleges and univer­sities to “pool their small resources and make an appeal to the nation­al conscience” in order to produce more scholarship funds for the education of Black students. One year later the United Negro Col­lege Fund is incorporated with 27 member colleges.

APRIL 26

1886—The “mother of the Blues” Gertrude “Ma” Rainey is born Ger­trude Pridgett in Columbus, Ga. She began her career touring with the Rabbit Foot Minstrels. She was the first person to sing the Blues in minstrel shows. Rainey also coached, then young Blues singer Bessie Smith who would become more famous and celebrated than Rainer. Rainey died Dec. 22, 1939.

1994—The first all race elections take place in then White ruled South Africa. The elections would bring an end to 300 years of White minority rule, known as apartheid, in the African nation as well as bring about the election of Nel­son Mandela as the country’s first Black and democratically elect­ed president. Mandela had spent 27 years in prison because of his leadership of the African National Congress which had led the strug­gle against apartheid.

APRIL 27

1903—W.E.B. DuBois’ “The Soul of Black Folks” is published. The book did much to outline and sum­marize progressive African Ameri­can thought and opposition to the accommodation policies of Booker T. Washington—then the nation’s foremost Black leader. DuBois ar­gued that “the problem of the 20th century is the problem of the col­or line” and labeled Washington’s program as one of “industrial ed­ucation, conciliation of the South, and submission and silence as to civil and political rights.” A collec­tion of DuBois’ papers are current­ly being placed online by the Uni­versity of Massachusetts.

1903—Maggie Lena Walker be­comes the first Black woman to head a bank in America. In fact, she was the first woman of any color to head a bank when she was named president of the St. Luke Bank and Trust Company in Richmond, Va. Walker was an outstanding busi­nesswoman who took over Rich­mond’s Order of St. Luke when it was nearly broke and rapidly losing membership. Within a few years the Order owned a bank, a newspaper, a printing press and a three-story department store de­spite the active opposition of Rich­mond’s White business communi­ty. Walker also helped found the Lilly Black Party in part as a slap at the segregated “Lilly White” polit­ical parties of the day. One of her mottos was “Don’t get angry, get busy.” She died Dec. 15, 1934.

APRIL 28

1967—The World Boxing Associ­ation and the New York State Ath­letic Commission withdraw recog­nition of Muhammad Ali as world heavyweight boxing champion be­cause of his opposition to the war in Vietnam and his resulting refus­al to serve in the U.S. military. One of his famous phrases during the controversial period was, “I ain’t got no quarrel with those Viet­cong.” In addition to being stripped of his title and license to box, Ali was sentenced to five years in prison for refusing to be induct­ed into the military. However, four years later the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction and Ali was allowed to box again.

APRIL 29

1992—This was the first day of the Los Angeles riots which were sparked when a nearly all White jury acquitted four White cops in the brutal beating of Black motor­ist Rodney King even though the beating had been caught on tape. Two of the cops were later convict­ed on federal civil rights charges. The riots left at least 50 people dead, nearly 1,000 injuries and an estimated $1 billion in property damage.

