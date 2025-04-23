A Better Today Books & Boutique Celebrates National Independent Bookstore Week By Featuring Atlanta Authors

A Better Today Books & Boutique is celebrating National Independent Bookstore Week by featuring three local independent authors on April 26.

During her first 100 days in business, owner Dr. Viola Lanier has made a concerted effort to support Metro

Atlanta authors who self-published books. In celebration of National Independent Bookstore Week, A Better

Today Books & Boutique is proud to spotlight the talented local authors who enrich our community with their

unique stories and perspectives.

The independent author display will be featured on April 26, as we honor the creativity and resilience of Georgia’s independent writers by visiting our featured display.

Self-publishing is a cost-effective avenue for writers to share their work, but it has its challenges. The Author’s Guild reports that only 40% of self-published authors earn a viable income from their books. Many face difficulties such as limited distribution channels, high marketing costs, professional editing, and design services. These hurdles can make it challenging for local voices to reach their intended audience.

A Better Today Books & Boutique is dedicated to supporting Georgia’s self-published authors by providing

valuable resources and a platform to showcase their work. Below are three amazing local authors being

featured this Saturday.

Wendy Anderson Cocke, Educator, Corporate Speaker, Career Coach, ‘Reimagine Your Work’

A.R. Shaw, Journalist, Music Historian, ABC News, NPR, BBC, NBC, CBC, ’Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the

Global Impact of Trap Music’

Lillie Young, Author, Actress, Entrepreneur, ‘The Purple Cinderella’, ‘The Red Lipstick Hustler’

The event will take place on April 26 12 pm – 6 pm at A Better Today Books & Boutique 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066.

About Post Author