Ralph Bunche Middle School Students, Hands On Atlanta to Honor Earth Day with Campus Sustainability, Beautification Project

Students and staff at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School, community members, and volunteers from Hands On Atlanta will honor Earth Day 2025 with an environmental sustainability and beautification project at the school.

Students will begin the day engaging in various sustainability activities in the classroom before beginning a beautification project in the school’s outdoor courtyard which will include refreshing the soil and planting new flowers. Throughout the day volunteers and other attendees will participate in hands-on activities, educational exhibits, student-led projects, and community engagement efforts focused on conservation, recycling, and other eco-friendly practices.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson will join students at the beginning of the day, while At-Large Seat 7 Atlanta Board of Education member Alfred “Shivvy” Brooks and Mayor Andre Dickens, who will bring closing remarks, will participate later in the day.

WHAT: Bunche Middle School students and staff, in collaboration with Hands On Atlanta, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and community partners, is hosting a dynamic Earth Day sustainability and beautification event.

WHERE: Ralph J. Bunche Middle School | 1925 Niskey Lake Road, SW

WHEN: Tuesday, April 22 | 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

About Post Author