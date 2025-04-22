Google Donates $300,000 to Support WeatheRISE ATL

The tech company’s funding will boost the energy workforce and bring healthy home upgrades to more than 100 households across the city.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced a major boost to the City’s WeatheRISE ATL program, thanks to a generous $300,000 donation from Google. Launched in 2024 and managed by the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience, the WeatheRISE ATL program delivers energy efficiency and healthy home upgrades to owner-occupied, single-family homes in neighborhoods with high energy bills.

The funding will help expand home energy-efficiency improvements and workforce training opportunities for Atlanta residents. Partners in Action for Healthy Living (PAHL) has been selected as the on-the-ground team to implement the funding, ensuring the program is shared widely.

“We’re excited to have Google’s support as we work to grow the impact of WeatherRISE ATL in our communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “While this investment marks an important step forward, it also highlights the opportunity for continued collaboration to broaden the program’s reach and long-term impact.”

Google’s contribution will directly impact Atlanta’s communities by:

● Enhancing home energy efficiency – Funds will support attic insulation and critical home repairs to improve safety and reduce energy costs.

– Funds will support attic insulation and critical home repairs to improve safety and reduce energy costs. ● Increasing support for residents – 100 households will receive an additional $1,000 or more in funding for critical home repairs that are needed in order for households to be eligible for weatherization upgrades.

– 100 households will receive an additional $1,000 or more in funding for critical home repairs that are needed in order for households to be eligible for weatherization upgrades. ● Growing the Energy Workforce – Funds will support 15 trainees in a workforce development program, where they will learn skills in building science, energy efficiency, HVAC systems, insulation installation, and more. Funding supports BPI certifications from Southface, wages for in-the-field training hours, and PPE allotments.

Funds will support 15 trainees in a workforce development program, where they will learn skills in building science, energy efficiency, HVAC systems, insulation installation, and more. Funding supports BPI certifications from Southface, wages for in-the-field training hours, and PPE allotments. ●Contractor Business Development– The program is assisting contractors by incorporating upgraded technologies into their small businesses, and by expanding their crews with at least one trainee from the workforce development program.

This initiative aligns with Google’s broader efforts to support energy affordability, workforce development, and sustainability. By supporting WeatheRISE ATL, Google is helping to build a more resilient and energy-efficient Atlanta while fostering economic opportunities in the energy sector.

“Google is proud to support the City of Atlanta’s efforts to enhance energy affordability for residents and boost our local workforce,” said Monique Picou, Google’s Global Vice President of Cloud Supply Chain & Operations and Atlanta Site Lead. “This support reflects our commitment to create meaningful opportunities across Atlanta for the skilled professionals who will build a more sustainable future for our city—a win-win for our community and growing local economy.”

Homeowners in the City of Atlanta interested in participating in the WeatheRISE ATL can learn more by visiting https://www.100atl.com/weatherise-atl.

About Post Author