Career Expo Event at West Clayton Elementary as Part of School Adoption Program                                                                                      

Fourth and Fifth Grade Students from West Clayton Elementary Learn About Different Career Paths from Skyhawks’ Staff Members

On Tuesday morning, staff members from the College Park Skyhawks hosted a career expo event for fourth and fifth grade students at West Clayton Elementary School.

“This is such a fun event for us, and it’s so rewarding to be able to share what we do behind the scenes and hopefully inspire and expose these scholars to a different way to be in sports,” said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. “Before these young scholars know it, they will be in our shoes. To be a small part of their journey is extremely rewarding.”

Each student had the opportunity to speak to Skyhawks’ staff members and learn about the different career paths presented in the sports and entertainment industry.

The fourth and fifth grade students were able to stop at different career stations, which included entertainment, retail, public relations, social media and marketing, basketball operations and graphic design.

Activities included coloring and designing theme jerseys, participating in a mock press conference, learning how to take photos on a professional camera, the ins and outs of mascots and dancing, and how an equipment room operates in basketball.

“This year’s career expo was such an eye-opening experience for our scholars,” said West Clayton Elementary School Art Teacher, Janae Hightower. “This is an important part of their year as they are just beginning to discover the many unique paths that they can take in their futures, and the Skyhawks have played a huge part in opening their eyes to the wonderful careers that sports and entertainment can offer.”

It marked the second career expo event held at West Clayton Elementary, with the first taking place in April 2024.

The Skyhawks are currently in the second year of ‘Colli’s Classroom’ school adoption program at West Clayton Elementary, aimed to impact the school’s 400 students and 60 staff members throughout the entire school year. This year, the program has included events such as supply drops, multiple PE takeovers and reading days for all grades, and a mentorship clinic for fourth and fifth grade boys.

