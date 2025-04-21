The Atlanta Jazz Festival presents A Tribute to Churchill Grounds at Park Tavern on May 24

The Atlanta Jazz festival is presenting A Tribute to Churchill Grounds which is being produced by Lil’ John Roberts and Russell Gunn and hosted by Jamal Ahmad from WCLK’s “The Soul of Jazz.” The event will take place Saturday, May 24 at Park Tavern, 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Doors will open at 10 PM and music begins at 11 PM. To reserve your tickets, click HERE.

Churchill Grounds was the epicenter of the Atlanta jazz community for many years. Proprietor Sam Yi supported the jazz community and provided opportunities for both experienced musicians, and those just starting their careers, to perform at his club. Trumpeter Dishan Harper was a regular at Churchill Grounds and a bright light in the jazz community. This jam session brings together some of Atlanta’s – and the world’s – finest musicians to honor these beloved members of the community and the legacy of Churchill Grounds.

Musicians joining Lil John Roberts and Russell Gunn for the jam session include Kevin Bales, Kenny Banks, Kenton Bostick, Phil Davis, Julie Dexter, Joe Gransden, Terreon Gulley, Terence Harper, Louis Heriveaux, Mace Hibbard, Frank Houston, Che Marshall, Gary Motley, Joel Powell, Tia Rix, David Sanchez, Derek Scott, Craig Shaw, Kevin Smith, Mike Walton, Nathanael Fareed Williams, and Larry Wilson.

The 48th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The mission of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans and to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and by Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc, a 501(c)(3) cultural, non-profit organization. For more information about this year’s festival, including the artist lineup, The Jazz Spot, park rules, and transportation options, visit the website at atljazzfest.com.

