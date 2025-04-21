Georgia State Senator Jason Esteves Launches Campaign for Governor of Georgia [Video]

Today, Georgia State Senator Jason Esteves (D) launched his campaign to become the next Governor of Georgia.

Before representing Georgia families in the State Senate, Sen. Jason Esteves worked as a public school teacher and later served on the Board of Education for Atlanta Public Schools for nearly a decade, leading the board as chair for four years. Under his leadership, Atlanta Public Schools achieved record-breaking graduation rates and provided over $100 million in staff pay increases and stipends. In the State Senate, Jason led efforts to lower housing costs for Georgia seniors, expand access to healthcare, and invest in Georgia’s schools.

“I’m running for Governor to make Georgia the number one place to work, start a business, and raise a family. As extreme politicians in Georgia push Trump’s reckless agenda and rig the system for special interests, Georgians pay the price,” said Jason Esteves, Democratic candidate for Governor. “Now more than ever, we need to tackle the high cost of living, improve access to health care, protect women’s reproductive freedom, lower housing costs, and invest in schools across the state.”

Jason and his wife Ariel own several small businesses across the state, including an urgent and primary care clinic in the Atlanta area and restaurants in Columbus and Macon. Raised in Columbus, Georgia, Esteves currently resides in Atlanta with his wife and two children, Jaeden and Zoe.

Watch announcement video here and below:

Full transcript below:

JASON ESTEVES: I’m Jason Esteves. I’ve had enough of families working harder than ever — but still struggling. And our kids are falling behind — instead of getting ahead.

As extreme politicians in Georgia push Trump’s reckless agenda and rig the system for special interests, they stick us with the bill. The reason I love basketball so much — if you work together, hustle, and stand strong — you can overcome the odds – and win.

And Georgia – it’s time to fight back.

I know we can – because I know what it’s like to be an underdog.

I grew up on the south side of Columbus in a working class neighborhood.

My dad was in the Army. My mom raised us. They often worked two to three jobs each – just to make ends meet. Neither of my parents went to college, but they taught me the importance of hard work, community, and giving back – even when you don’t have much.

I worked my way through college and law school – with the help of scholarships, student loans, and prayers.

In-between, I taught Social Studies at a public middle school – 150 students that had for too long been left behind and counted out – simply because of where they lived. They’re just looking for a fair shot.

So I ran for school board in Atlanta – at a time when parents and students had lost faith in our public schools. I listened, learned, and led – as Board Chair — helping Atlanta schools attain its highest graduation rate – ever.

Securing more money to increase teacher pay and provide our students with more of the tools they need to succeed.

I also worked as a senior attorney at a company. And eventually became a partner at a law firm. And then, seeing how extremely political our state capitol has become, I became a state senator to change it – and focus on what really matters: health care, housing, education, and supporting small business.

But the best job I’ve ever had – is Dad.

Ariel and I are blessed with Jaeden and Zoe – the light of our lives. Next to raising a family, starting a small business is the most challenging thing Ariel and I have ever done together. And we’ve done it — twice!

First – an urgent and primary care clinic – where it was needed most. And then – a couple restaurants, helping create jobs and a greater sense of community.

I’ve seen Georgia’s potential – because I’ve lived it.

But I’ve also seen what happens when politicians spend all of their time playing politics and cozying up to the special interests. We pay the price.

I’m Jason Esteves and I’m running for Governor because we can do better.

It starts with tackling the high cost of living – to give our kids a better life than we had. Improving access to health care and protecting women’s reproductive freedom. Lowering housing costs. Investing in schools all across this state.

And making it easier to start a business – and grow it.

I want Georgia to be known as the number one place to work, start a business, and raise a family – no matter who you are or where you live.

About Post Author