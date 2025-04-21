Digital Daily

Atlanta Lane Closure Advisory for the State Route 400 Express Lanes Project

Lane Closure Advisory for the State Route 400
Express Lanes Project
The State Route (SR) 400 Express Lanes Project will construct new express lanes in both directions along an approximately 16-mile section of SR 400 from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) North Springs Station (Exit 5C) in Fulton County to approximately 1 mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth County.
 

What: Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s contractors will temporarily close traffic lanes at the areas identified below to perform roadwork activities on the State Route 400 Express Lanes Project. 

 

Lane Closure(s):
  Activity Start Date End Date Times
SR 400 Southbound
  • SR 400 SB from Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) to Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15)
 Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • SR 400 SB from Holcomb Bridge Road Parkway (MM 15) to Abernathy Road (MM 8)
 Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • SR 400 SB from SR 141 (MM 27) to Old Milton Parkway (MM 19)
 Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
SR 400 Northbound
  • SR 400 NB from Abernathy Road (MM 8) to Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15)
 Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • SR 400 NB from Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15) to Old Milton Parkway (MM 19)
 Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • SR 400 NB from Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) to SR 141 (MM 27)
 Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Work schedule updates can occur, so check the SR 400 Express Lanes website for the latest updates. Additionally, before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling “ 511,” visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the “Georgia 511” app.

