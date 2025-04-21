Atlanta Lane Closure Advisory for the State Route 400 Express Lanes Project

The State Route (SR) 400 Express Lanes Project will construct new express lanes in both directions along an approximately 16-mile section of SR 400 from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) North Springs Station (Exit 5C) in Fulton County to approximately 1 mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth County.

What: Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s contractors will temporarily close traffic lanes at the areas identified below to perform roadwork activities on the State Route 400 Express Lanes Project. Lane Closure(s): Activity Start Date End Date Times SR 400 Southbound SR 400 SB from Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) to Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15) Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. SR 400 SB from Holcomb Bridge Road Parkway (MM 15) to Abernathy Road (MM 8) Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. SR 400 SB from SR 141 (MM 27) to Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. SR 400 Northbound SR 400 NB from Abernathy Road (MM 8) to Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15) Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. SR 400 NB from Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15) to Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. SR 400 NB from Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) to SR 141 (MM 27) Single, inside left-lane or outside right-lane, and corresponding shoulder closure Monday, April 21 Friday, April 25 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s contractors will temporarily close traffic lanes at the areas identified below to perform roadwork activities on the State Route 400 Express Lanes Project.