1-800-TruckWreck to Host Pop-Up Shop on TODAY to Prepare Graduating Seniors for Interviews, College Tours

For the fourth consecutive year, local law firm provides business attire to Atlanta-area high school scholarship applicants

1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, will host a pop-up shop for graduating seniors who have applied for the law firm’s “Making a Difference” Scholarship on Monday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at South Atlanta High School, 800 Hutchens Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354.

The Innovation Café inside the school will be transformed into a pop-up department store to include a variety of business and business-casual clothing options for students to choose from. This will provide them with proper attire for upcoming college tours and interviews, including the “Making a Difference” scholarship interview. In addition to clothing, the students will each receive a fragrance gift set, sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck.

“Our scholarship applicants are more than capable academically and mentally to ace their college and job interviews. However, we don’t want the lack of proper attire to stand in their way,” said Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Scholarships often determine whether or not a student can attend college, and we believe clothing shouldn’t be a barrier. That’s why we’re providing high school students with the business attire they need to walk into their interviews and their futures with confidence.”

The average cost of public college, including tuition, fees, room, board and other expenses, is approximately $38,000 per student, per year. For private and out-of-state institutions, the cost is even higher. The investment associated with post-secondary education makes it difficult for aspiring students and their families to afford, especially those who are economically challenged. In fact, research has found that the rising cost of higher education is one of the most significant challenges contributing to college dropout rates. Increased expenses and difficulty finding financial aid can deter students from continuing their education. Securing scholarships, which requires preparation like completing applications and interviews, can be a lifeline for students to pursue and obtain a degree.

The “Making a Difference” Scholarship was created in 2014 and provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. Interviews for this year’s scholarships will take place on Tuesday, April 22. The scholarship awards presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 14.

Historically, every student who has completed an application and interview has received a scholarship. This year 88 students have applied. Additionally, if students maintain a 2.5 GPA and take at least 12 credit hours each semester, their “Making a Difference” Scholarships are renewable annually.

