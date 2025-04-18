Morehouse Healthcare Strengthens Patient Care Through Strategic Consolidation

Transition to allow MHC to optimize care delivery and strengthen presence in Atlanta community

Morehouse Healthcare (MHC), the clinical arm of Morehouse School of Medicine, announced today a strategic consolidation of its clinical services to optimize care delivery and strengthen its presence in the Atlanta community.

Effective May 1, 2025, MHC will consolidate services to three locations:

· Morehouse Healthcare East Point: 1513 Cleveland Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

· Morehouse Healthcare Lee Street: 1905 Lee Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

· Morehouse Healthcare Princeton Lakes: 3885 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

“This consolidation strengthens our ability to serve our community while maximizing our resources,” said Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean at Morehouse School of Medicine. “By concentrating on our services at these locations, we can continue delivering excellent care while expanding specialized services for our patients.”

Dr. Errol Crook, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, emphasized continuity of care. “Our providers will continue serving patients at these locations, maintaining our commitment to compassionate, innovative medicine,” Dr. Crook said. “We’re working to ensure each patient experiences a smooth transition with their healthcare team.”

Patients will continue receiving care from their current Howell Mill Road providers at our other locations. Our team will personally guide each patient through this transition, ensuring seamless access to their healthcare team.

