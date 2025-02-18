Trump-Musk Agenda is Hurting Georgia CDC Job Cuts and FEMA Neglect Put Lives at Risk

Georgia families are facing growing threats as the Trump-Musk administration slashes critical public health jobs at the CDC and refuses to extend FEMA disaster relief deadlines for communities still recovering from recent storms. The administration’s decision to the CDC’s workforce threatens its ability to respond to public health emergencies, while the refusal to extend the FEMA application deadline leaves struggling families without the aid they need to rebuild their homes and communities. These reckless decisions put Georgia lives at risk and undermine the state’s public health and disaster recovery efforts.

“The Trump-Musk administration is gutting the very resources Georgians rely on to stay safe and recover from disasters,” said Rep. Tanya Miller, Chair of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus. “Arbitrarily firing everyone at CDC who has been in their job less than two years—hundreds right here in Georgia—weakens our ability to respond to future health crises. And turning their backs on storm survivors by refusing to extend the FEMA deadline is beyond any reasonable explanation. Georgia leaders from every political stripe should be outraged. Instead the Trump-Musk administration, cheered on by Gov. Kemp, is proving once again that they do not care about Georgia families, only about their own power.”

The CDC workforce cuts, impacting nearly 1,300 positions, will make it harder to combat current and future disease outbreaks, public health emergencies, and ongoing health threats like the opioid crisis. Meanwhile, the Trump-Musk administration’s refusal to grant a simple extension for FEMA relief applications leaves thousands of Georgians without the federal aid they need to recover from devastating storms and places an undue burden on local governments.

“These cuts and refusals to help are not about policy—they’re about cruelty,” added Miller. “Every time Trump and Musk target Georgia, it’s our families, our communities, and our economy that suffer. We need leaders who will stand up for the people of Georgia, not sit back while our resources—our basic health and safety are stripped away.”

Rep. Miller urges Georgians to take action by contacting Gov. Kemp to express their disappointment with his lack of support for Georgians impacted by the CDC firings and by the denial of extension for FEMA relief. She also encourages voters to remember these harmful decisions when they cast their ballots in upcoming elections.

