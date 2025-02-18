The Carr Report: Financial touchdowns and fumbles…What you need to know this week

In personal finance, just like in life, things are always changing. One day, you’re cruising through the airport lounge sipping complimentary cock­tails, and the next, you’re locked out be­cause Delta changed the rules. One day, your car is running fine, and the next, it’s on a recall list.

That’s why staying ahead of the game matters. This week in personal finance news, we’ve got major shifts happen­ing that could affect your wallet, your travel perks, your retirement, and even your kids who keep boomeranging back home.

Let’s break it all down:

Delta’s Sky Club Access Just Got Harder—Check Your Perks

If you’ve been using your American Express card to get into Delta’s Sky Club lounges, I’ve got some bad news. Delta has decided that too many people have been getting in, making it feel like a crowded bus stop instead of a luxu­ry lounge. So, they’ve made changes to tighten access.

Translation? Your Platinum or Re­serve AmEx card might not get you through those lofty doors as easily as before. Delta wants to make these lounges “exclusive” again, which is cor­porate-speak for “less crowded for the big spenders.”

What This Means for You:

If you travel often, check Delta’s new lounge rules. Don’t wait until you’re at the airport looking crazy when they turn you away.

Consider alternative lounge member­ships. If Delta isn’t vibing with you any­more, check out Priority Pass or AmEx’s Centurion Lounges.

Use your credit card only when abso­lutely necessary. Even then, take pre­caution. Never use credit cards squarely for the promotional perks. If you got that AmEx specif­ically for lounge access and now you’re not getting in, it might be time to re-evalu­ate if that annual fee is worth it.

Financial Les­sons from the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles just ran through the Kansas City Chiefs in Su­per Bowl LIX, securing a 40-22 victory. The Eagles came in prepared, made smart adjustments when necessary, and executed a flawless game plan.

Sound familiar? It should—because that’s exactly how you win at personal finance.

How to Apply This to Your Money:

Have a game plan. Whether it’s retire­ment, getting out of debt, or stacking up an emergency fund, don’t wing it. Have a strategy.

Be adaptable. If something isn’t work­ing, change the play. Market conditions change, interest rates rise—adjust ac­cordingly.

Stay focused on the goal. The Eagles didn’t let one bad drive rattle them, and neither should you. Long-term wealth building takes patience.

Social Security Ain’t a Sure Bet—Stack Your Own Coins

People love to act like Social Securi­ty is some golden parachute waiting to catch them in re­tirement. Let me be blunt—it’s looking more like a tattered safety net full of holes.

With concerns that benefits might be reduced in the future, depending solely on Social Security is like betting your entire Super Bowl ticket money on one roulette spin. Bad move.

How to Make Sure You’re Good Regardless:

Boost your personal savings. Aim for 15-20 percent of your income in a re­tirement account. If you’re starting late, make up for lost time.

Delay claiming benefits. The longer you wait (up to age 70), the bigger your check. Don’t grab it at 62 just because you can.

Diversify your retirement income. In­vest in stocks, real estate, a business—whatever it takes to have multiple streams.

The government might fumble the So­cial Security bag, but that doesn’t mean your retirement has to be a mess.

Toyota’s Big Recall—Check Your Ride Before It Checks You

Toyota just issued a recall on over 140,000 vehicles, including popular models like the Tacoma, Camry, and Lexus RX.

If you own one of these, don’t play games—check if your ride is affected. Ignoring recalls is like ignoring a weird noise in your engine and hoping it just “goes away.” It won’t.

What to Do:

Go to Toyota’s recall site and check your VIN.

If your car is recalled, get it fixed ASAP—for free.

Stay on top of recalls in the future. Sign up for notifications from the NHT­SA so you’re never caught slipping.

Got Extra Cash? Should You Pay Off Debt or Invest?

Let’s say you come into some extra money—a bonus, tax refund, or even a side hustle paying off. Do you pay off debt or invest it?

Here’s the Answer:

If you’ve got high-interest debt (credit cards at 20 percent+), pay that off first. That’s a guaranteed return on invest­ment. No stock market, no real estate, no business venture will give you a 20 percent return risk-free.

If your debt is low-interest (like a mortgage at 3-5 percent), investing could make more sense. The stock mar­ket averages 7-10 percent returns over time, which beats the interest you’re paying on a mortgage.

Split the difference. If you’re torn, put half toward debt and half toward in­vesting. That way, you’re making prog­ress on both fronts.

Boomerang Kids—Setting Finan­cial Boundaries When Grown Folks Move Back Home

It’s happening more than ever—adult children moving back in with their par­ents. High rent prices, student loans, and economic uncertainty are sending them back to their childhood bedrooms.

Helping is fine. Being a human ATM? Not fine.

How to Handle It:

Charge them rent. It doesn’t have to be market-rate, but they should con­tribute. No free rides.

Set a move-out deadline. Give them a timeline to get back on their feet.

Teach them financial independence. Help them budget, build credit, and save—so they don’t move back AGAIN.

Where Should You Park Your Sav­ings? Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings

If you’re still parking your cash in a regular savings account earning 0.01 percent interest, I’m gonna need you to do better.

The Smarter Options:

High-Yield Savings Accounts: Offers 3-5 percent interest, easy access, and FDIC protection.

Money Market Accounts: Similar, but may come with limited check-writing capabilities.

Which One is Better?

If you want easy access and no mini­mum balance, go with a high-yield sav­ings account.

If you have a larger balance and want check-writing privileges, go with a mon­ey market account.

Either way, get out of low-interest ac­counts. Your money should be making money.

Final Thoughts: Stay Informed, Stay in Control

From airlines changing lounge policies to Social Security’s uncertain future, the financial world is always shifting. The key is staying informed and mak­ing moves accordingly.

Plan your finances like a Super Bowl-winning team.

Don’t rely on the government for your retirement.

Be smart with debt and investing de­cisions.

Set boundaries if grown kids are mov­ing back home.

Put your money where it earns.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach and Tax Pro can be reached at 412-216-1013 or visit his website at www.damonmoneycoach.com)

