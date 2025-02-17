Bryan Rand Announces $1 Million Gift to Morehouse College at Record-Breaking ‘A Candle in the Dark Gala’

Morehouse College’s 37th annual A Candle in the Dark Gala was a historic evening of excellence, legacy, and Black philanthropy, as entrepreneur and philanthropist Bryan Rand, Founder & CEO of Rand & Co Holdings, LLC (RCH), announced a $1 million gift to his alma mater. The prestigious event, held on Saturday, February 15, 2025, celebrated Morehouse’s 158th Founder’s Day, honoring trailblazers who have shaped industries and uplifted communities.

Rand was among this year’s distinguished honorees, receiving the Bennie Lifetime Achievement Award, named in honor of Morehouse’s 6th President Benjamin E. Mays, a towering figure in Black history and civil rights. The award, which recognizes Morehouse alumni for their extraordinary contributions to society, was presented in front of a sold-out audience of corporate leaders, alumni, and national changemakers.

“First off, let me start by giving glory and honor to God—without Him, none of this would be possible,” Rand said as he accepted his award. After expressing gratitude to his family, friends, and loved ones, he continued, “Tonight, my family and I are very excited to take the first step in a lifelong commitment of paying it forward with what I hope will be our first—but not our last—$1 million gift to Morehouse College.”

This year’s honorees included:

• Bryan Rand, an entrepreneur, investor, and advocate for economic empowerment, committed to reinvesting in Black institutions.

• Pharrell Williams, the Grammy-winning producer, fashion innovator, and philanthropist, who was honored with the Candle Award in Arts & Entertainment.

• Rashaun Williams, a venture capitalist, financial literacy advocate, and limited partner in the Atlanta Falcons, recognized for his impact in business and finance.

Morehouse shattered its previous fundraising record, raising an astounding $6,823,000 for student scholarships—a testament to the power of collective giving and alumni support. Hosted by Morehouse alumni Brandon Dirden ’00 and Jason Dirden ’02, celebrated actors and thespians, the evening was filled with moments of deep reflection and celebration. Honoree Pharrell Williams took to the stage, visibly moved by the night’s energy. “I am shook. I have been amongst the strongest waves of Black genius that I’ve ever witnessed being here at Morehouse,” he remarked.

Rand’s $1 million gift will directly support student scholarships, faculty development, and institutional growth, ensuring that Morehouse continues to produce visionary leaders. His contribution comes at a pivotal moment as conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) evolve, reinforcing the responsibility of Black entrepreneurs and leaders to invest in the institutions that shaped them.“As we continue to climb, it’s our responsibility to reach back,” Rand said. “Morehouse gave me the foundation, the network, and the confidence to succeed. Now, it’s my turn to give back and help open doors for the next generation of Black leaders.”

About A Candle in the Dark Gala

Since its inception in 1989, Morehouse College’s A Candle in the Dark Gala has honored over 220 distinguished individuals across various fields. Past honorees include luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, Robert F. Smith, and Ambassador Andrew Young. The gala has raised more than $30 million for student scholarships and remains one of Atlanta’s premier annual events, bringing together corporate leaders, Morehouse alumni, and national changemakers.

About Morehouse College

Founded in 1867, Morehouse College is the nation’s largest private liberal arts college for men, offering 26 majors across Humanities, Social Sciences, Science, Mathematics, Business Administration, and Economics. Known for producing influential global leaders—including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—Morehouse is consistently recognized for its academic excellence and impact on the world.

About Bryan Rand

Bryan Rand is a business leader, investor, and advocate for economic empowerment. As CEO of Rand & Co Holdings (RCH), he oversees a $400 million portfolio spanning manufacturing, consumer goods, government services, and hospitality, employing over 2,000 people. A Morehouse graduate, Rand earned dual degrees in German Studies and Business Administration (Finance) before obtaining his MBA from Harvard Business School. He resides in Atlanta with his wife, Dr. Tiffany Jamison-Rand, and their three children, including a Morehouse graduate.

His ventures include:

• Campana Oil – A leading fuel distribution company with over $100 million in revenue.

• BNL Inc. – A government contractor providing cybersecurity and compliance services to federal agencies.

• Fenco Solutions – One of the largest Black-owned manufacturing firms in the U.S., producing steel products for Walmart, major banks, and laboratories.

