Atlanta to Welcome 2,200 New Apartments from Office-to-Resi Conversions

The office-to-apartment conversions pipeline is at a new all-time high of 70,700 units as of 2025. More than two-thirds (68%) of all future apartments retrofitted from offices are located in 20 metros — and Atlanta is one of them, ranking as the nation’s 6th major retrofitter.
Let’s dive into the details:
- The Atlanta metropolitan area will see 2,239 units come to life through office-to-apartment conversion projects. This crows Atlanta the third biggest retrofitter in the South, after Washington, D.C. (#2) and Dallas (#5), but ahead of Denver (#15) and Omaha, NE (#16). Overall, the South is the region with the highest number of new units expected from office space conversions (22,000 units).
- Office-to-apartment conversions are at the core of adaptive reuse in your metro, with more than half (57%) of all retrofitted units expected from such transformations.
- A standout project is the redevelopment of the 890,000-square-foot at 2 Peachtree St., which is expected to create at least 200 new apartments.
- In Atlanta, office spaces turned residential saw a 57% increase year-over-year — but can the momentum continue? With only around 6% of its existing office space deemed suitable for residential conversion. Atlanta falls well below the national average of 14%. Still, that 6% equates to a notable 14.2 million square feet of office space, presenting plenty of opportunities for future projects.
- By comparison, Los Angeles boasts 83 million square feet or convertible office space — six times more than in Atlanta — while Phoenix, Austin and Nashville have less than 6 million square feet suitable for office-to-residential conversions.
For all the details nationwide and a quick comparison between Atlanta and other metro areas go to our full report:
https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/rental-market/market-snapshots/adaptive-reuse-office-to-apartments-2025/
