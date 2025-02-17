2025 SIAC Basketball Tournament Comes To Atlanta In March

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is making history as it brings its highly anticipated 2025 SIAC Basketball Tournament to Atlanta, Georgia, from March 4–8, 2025—the first time in the tournament’s storied history that it will be hosted in the city.

Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA) proudly welcomes the SIAC Championship Tournament to Atlanta, recognizing the tournament’s cultural and economic impact on the city and the deep historical ties SIAC holds with Atlanta’s HBCU community.

SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman expressed the significance of this moment, stating, “The SIAC Conference originated in 1913 during a meeting at Morehouse College to protect intercollegiate athletes among Black colleges. For Atlanta to host this conference in 2025 is a full-circle moment that celebrates over 112 years of history supporting and celebrating Black athletes.”

The SIAC is a premier NCAA Division II conference consisting primarily of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across a seven-state footprint. The tournament will showcase 15 member institutions, including Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Albany State University, and Tuskegee University, competing for the SIAC Championship title.

In addition to the high-energy basketball matchups, the 2025 SIAC Basketball Tournament will deliver a weeklong celebration of sports, culture, and community impact with premier events such as HBCU ATL Fest, ChangeHER Brunch, SIAC Cares, and exclusive alumni and student celebrations—setting the stage as a precursor to March Madness.

Kerry Stewart, Executive Director of The Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA), emphasized the significance of Atlanta hosting this tournament: “Hosting the SIAC Tournament is a huge win for the city of Atlanta, and we hope the conference will return. Our city continues to prove its leadership in hosting major sports events, and this is yet another opportunity for Atlanta to shine. Under the leadership of Keshia Walker, Insights Marketing will ensure that the official auxiliary events surrounding the SIAC tournament are second to none.”

As a global hub for Black culture, sports, and entertainment, Atlanta offers an unrivaled backdrop for the passion, legacy, and excellence of HBCU athletics. Home to several SIAC institutions, including Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, the city is uniquely positioned to amplify the historical and cultural impact of Black college sports.

By hosting the SIAC Championship Tournament, Atlanta reaffirms its commitment to supporting HBCUs, fostering economic opportunities, and showcasing the best in Black collegiate athletics. The tournament is expected to generate significant economic impact, drive student and alumni engagement, and further cement Atlanta’s status as a premier sports and entertainment destination.

2025 SIAC Tournament Culture Events Schedule

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

SIAC Cares | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Thomas Cole Exhibition Hall at Clark Atlanta University

Cigars & Conversations | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Fellaship – 110 Centennial Olympic Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 30313

Thursday, March 6, 2025

HBCU ATL Fest | 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Clark Atlanta University Trevor Arnett Quad

Night Parties Suite Lounge | 10:00 PM – 3:00 AM



Friday, March 7, 2025

Game ChangeHER Brunch | 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM | Thomas Cole Exhibition Hall

HBCU ATL Fest | 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Clark Atlanta University Trevor Arnett Quad

Night Parties Suite Lounge | 10:00 PM – 3:00 AM



Saturday, March 8, 2025

Sponsor Appreciation Brunch | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

HBCU ATL Fest | 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Day Party at Opium Nightclub | 3pm – 9pm

HBCU Pardi Gras | 9:00 PM | Forbes Arena

