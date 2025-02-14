This Week In Black History Feb. 12-18

FEBRUARY 12

1793—Congress passes the first Fugi­tive Slave Law. The law made it easier for a slave owner to re-take control of a slave who had escaped to freedom. Blacks and their supporters were out­raged because the 1793 law only re­quired the “word” of a White man before a magistrate to declare any Black person a runaway slave and have him or her ar­rested and placed in bondage. Under the law, even Blacks who had earned their freedom or had never been slaves were placed in danger.

1900—Legendary poet James Weldon Johnson (1871-1938) writes the lyrics to the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of a birthday tribute to Abraham Lin­coln. In time, the song would become the Black National Anthem.

1909—The NAACP is formally founded by a group of 60 progressive Blacks and Whites in New York City. The organiza­tion, originally called the National Negro Committee, was the outgrowth of the Ni­agara Movement, which met in Niagara, N.Y., in 1905. The NAACP would go on to become, and remains, the nation’s larg­est civil rights organization.

1930—The infamous Tuskegee Syphi­lis Experiment is funded. More than 400 Black men from rural parts of Georgia and Alabama are lured into the program with the promise that they would be treated for syphilis. But the program was actually designed to study the effects of untreated syphilis on the body. Thus, the men were given fake anti-syphilis med­icines as their diseases advanced. The unethical “experiment” went on for 40 years as most of the men gradually died. A reporter exposed the study in 1972. Several government agencies, including the U.S. Public Health Service and Cen­ters for Disease Control, were involved. On behalf of the nation, in 1997 Presi­dent Bill Clinton apologized to Charlie Pollard and other surviving members of the racist experiment.

FEBRUARY 13

1635—The nation’s first public school is established in Boston, Mass. It was called the Boston Latin School. Blacks could not attend.

1907—Wendell P. Dabney establishes the groundbreaking Black newspaper known as The Union, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The paper’s motto was “For no people can become great without being united, for in union there is strength.”

FEBRUARY 14

1760—The great religious leader Rich­ard Allen is born in slavery in Philadel­phia. After being required to sit in the back of a White church, Allen would go on to help found and become the first active bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Today, the church, one of the largest predominantly Black denominations in America, has more than 1 million members in the U.S., Cana­da, the Caribbean and Africa. Allen died in 1831.

1817—This is the most likely birthdate of abolitionist and orator Frederick Dou­glass. Douglass purchased his freedom in 1845 and went on to become the most influential Black leader of his day. He did most of his work while living in Roches­ter, N.Y. But after the Civil War, he moved to Washington, D.C.

1867—One of the nation’s most distin­guished institutions of higher learning, Morehouse College, was founded on this day in Augusta, Ga., as the Augusta Institute. It moved to Atlanta in 1879 and became the Atlanta Baptist Seminary. It became “Morehouse” in 1913. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. graduated from More­house.

1936—The National Negro Congress is organized on this day at a meeting in Chicago, Ill., attended by more than 800 delegates representing nearly 500 Black organizations. A. Phillip Randolph, head of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, is elected president. One of the Congress’ chief aims was to gener­ate national support for the “New Deal” legislation of President Franklin D. Roos­evelt. The Chicago Defender described the Congress as “the most ambitious effort for bringing together members of the Race on any single issue.” Up until this time, most Black voters were Repub­licans. But the National Negro Congress and Roosevelt’s social betterment pro­grams led to a massive African American switch to the Democratic Party.

FEBRUARY 15

1804—The New Jersey legislature passes a law leading to the gradu­al elimination of slavery in the state. However, the process was so gradual that there were still slaves in New Jer­sey right up to the start of the Civil War in 1860.

1851—In an extraordinary bold move for the times, a group of Black and White abolitionists invade a Boston courtroom and forcibly free a fugitive slave before he could be sent back to the South. Shadrach Minkins was hidden from slave-catchers and he later fled to Can­ada.

1961—A group of U.S. Blacks and Afri­can nationalists disrupt a session of the United Nations to protest the slaying of Patrice Lumumba in the Congo. Lu­mumba was one of Africa’s bright and shining stars. But his nationalism and socialism frightened some Western na­tions. It is widely believed that Belgium intelligence and America’s CIA arranged the killing of Lumumba.

1965—Great singer and Jazz pianist Nat King Cole dies of lung cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was only 45. Cole was the first Black entertainer with his own radio program and later he be­came the first with a nationally televised TV variety show.

FEBRUARY 16

1923—The “Empress of the Blues” Bessie Smith makes her first record­ing—“Downhearted Blues”—which immediately sells more than 800,000 copies for Columbia Records and more than 2 million copies by the end of the year. Those were astounding numbers for those days. The Chattanooga, Tenn., born Smith used her sweeping and pow­erful voice to sing songs of Black culture and real life such as “Nobody Knows You When You Are Down And Out,” “St. Louis Blues,” “Give Me A Pig Foot And A Bot­tle Of Beer” and the controversial “Give Me A Reefer And A Gang Of Gin.” She died in an automobile accident in 1937 in Clarksdale, Miss. Early reports that her death was caused by Mississippi medical personnel who refused to treat her because she was Black have never been verified.

FEBRUARY 17

1902—Opera legend Marian Ander­son is born in Philadelphia. Her tremen­dous operatic talent was revealed at 17 when she was entered into a New York Philharmonic competition and placed first among 299 entrants. Despite her fame she suffered from racist rejection. On Easter Sunday 1939, she performed an open air recital at the Lincoln Me­morial because the all-White Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow her to sing at Washington, D.C.’s Constitution Hall. (NOTE: Throughout her life Anderson gave her birth as Feb. 17, 1902. However, newly discovered ev­idence suggests she was actually born Feb. 27, 1897.) She died April 8, 1993.

1942—Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton is born. The Panthers were perhaps the most militant Black organization of the 1960s. At its height, it had thousands of members in several major cities. But it was also the target of massive operations by the FBI and local police departments. Dozens of Panthers would be killed, often under suspicious circumstances. A little known fact, how­ever, is that throughout it all, Newton, an illiterate high school dropout, taught him­self to read and in 1980 earned a Ph.D. in social philosophy from the University of California, Santa Cruz. His disserta­tion was entitled, “War Against the Pan­thers—A Study of Repression in Ameri­ca.” Newton was found shot to death on an Oakland, Calif., street in 1989.

1963—Perhaps the greatest player to ever dribble a basketball, Michael Jor­dan, was born on this day in Brooklyn, N.Y. However, his family moved and he played high school basketball in Wilm­ington, N.C.

1982—The nation’s greatest Jazz pi­anist and composer Thelonious Monk dies. Born in Rocky Mount, N.C., Monk moved with his family to New York City when he was 4. His classic work was “Round Midnight.”

2006—African American skater Shani Davis wins the men’s 1,000-meter speed-skating race in Turin, Italy. He be­came the first Black person to win an in­dividual gold medal in the history of the Winter Olympics.

FEBRUARY 18

1688—The first formal protest against slavery is conducted by a group of Quak­ers in Germantown, Pa. They denounced slavery and the slave trade. The Quakers were perhaps the only religious group in America that never compromised and consistently opposed slavery.

1913—The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was incorporated at Howard University.

1931—Author Toni Morrison is born Chloe Anthony Wofford in Lorain, Ohio. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature in 1993 for her novel, “Beloved.”

About Post Author