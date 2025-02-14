Third Annual Atlanta Black Expo debuts at Georgia World Congress Center

The 3rd annual Atlanta Black Expo, the largest showcase of mixed, non-industry specific black-owned businesses in the Southeast, will take place February 22-23 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Sponsored by Clover, a leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale systems, the Expo will feature over 200 thriving small businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations.

The two-day event showcases a diverse range of local Black-owned businesses through engaging exhibits, interactive experiences, and dynamic activations; with an expectation to attract more than 3,000 attendees.

“The Atlanta Black Expo is a unique platform for supporting and celebrating local Black-owned businesses,” said Corey “NetworKing” Moore, who relaunched the Atlanta Black Expo concept in 2023. “We recognized a need for a centralized space where consumers could discover and engage with a diverse range of Black-owned businesses in Metro Atlanta. Our goal was to create an immersive experience that not only showcases these businesses but also celebrates the richness of Black culture.”

Moore is the founder of ProNetworker, a company that produces popular events such as TasteUrban, Urban Atlanta, and Women Who Network.

The 3rd annual Atlanta Black Expo will kick off with a special VIP Reception on Saturday, February 22. This exclusive event, reserved for VIP ticket holders, sponsors, and partners, will feature opening ceremonies, a private food and beverage tasting, and a thrilling culinary competition.

The heart of the Expo lies on Sunday, February 23rd, where attendees will have access to a dynamic marketplace showcasing all of the local Black-owned businesses and exhibitors. Throughout the day, they will enjoy delicious food tastings, informative workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. The event also includes a Kids Business Expo, a fashion show, speed networking, and over 25 speakers.

Enriching the experience, attendees can explore the Black Art Expo, sponsored by Fulton County, a captivating showcase of Black art and culture. Additionally, an International Black Business Expo, sponsored by Go Global, expands the impact of the Expo to include global connections and business opportunities.

This is the first year the event is being held at the Georgia World Congress Center.. It was previously held at a different venue.

“We’re still a new event but we’re also a growing event. Every year we get more attendees and more businesses that want to be a part of what we’re doing. And we continue to exceed even my expectations,” Moore said.

This year’s partners for the 2025 Atlanta Black Expo include Atlanta Black Chambers, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship, and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

For more information about the Atlanta Black Expo or to purchase tickets, please visit https://atlblackexpo.com/.

