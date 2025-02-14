Morehouse College Announces 2025 Founders Week Schedule and “Candle in the Dark” Honorees

Morehouse College has unveiled the celebration of its 158th anniversary with its annual Founder’s Week commemoration activities, reflecting on the rich history and legacy of the College by honoring the work and lives of current industry and community changemakers. The culminating “A Candle in the Dark” Awards Gala, presented by JME Group and hosted by award-winning actors Brandon & Jason Dirden (’00 & ’02), recognizes outstanding alumni and industry luminaries who are exemplary in their professions and communities, exhibiting a commitment to leadership, excellence, and service. The Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays “Bennie” Award, named for the sixth and one of the most revered presidents of the College, is one of the highest honors that Morehouse bestows on its alumni. This year’s Bennie and Candle honorees include:
Bennie Awards
-
Trailblazer: Rashaun Williams ’01 – Venture Capitalist, Educator, and Atlanta Falcons Limited Partner
-
Service: Dr. Marvin Dunn ’61 – Author, Historian, Educator, Veteran, Race Relations Expert, and Social Activist
-
Achievement: Bryan Rand ‘01 – Founder, Chairman & CEO Rand & Co Holdings
Candle Awards
-
Lifetime Achievement in Civic Engagement & Entrepreneurship: John Hope Bryant –Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Financial & Economic Inclusion Advocate
-
Lifetime Achievement in Religion & Social Activism: Otis Moss III ‘92 – Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Poet, Activist, Author, and Filmmaker
-
Lifetime Achievement in Arts and Entertainment: Pharrell Williams – Award-winning Recording Artist, Producer, Songwriter, Philanthropist, Fashion Designer, and Entrepreneur
Additional Founders Week events include:
- Founders Day Convocation: Thursday, Feb. 13, 10:45 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel with Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. ‘89, clinical professor of law and faculty director of the Harvard Criminal Justice Institute and Trial Advocacy Workshop. Renowned criminal law, procedure, trial advocacy, legal ethics, and race theory expert.
Additionally, the Presidential Award of Distinction will be presented to two beloved servant leaders of the College – Dr. E. Delores Stephens, a 57-year faculty-administrator who retired in 2021, and Alvin H. Darden III ‘72, former associate dean of the College who served for 25 years.
- Reflections of Excellence: Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center with the 2025 Bennie and Candle Award honorees to discuss their lives, pathways to success and outlook on contemporary issues with a student audience. The moderator will be Trymaine Lee, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award–winning journalist and investigative reporter.
- Vesper Hour Worship Service: Sunday, Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel featuring Rev. Dr. Willie D. Francois III ’09, Senior Pastor of Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, NJ and President of the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality
For a complete list of Founder’s Week activities, visit morehouse.edu/founders-week.