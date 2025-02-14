Fulton County Jail Study Highlights Rice Street Problems

After three years of tackling a historic court backlog, Project ORCA has officially wrapped up, marking a major victory for Fulton County’s justice system. The initiative, launched in December 2021 with $81 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, successfully cleared nearly 140,000 cases that had piled up due to COVID-19. Today, fewer than 10,000 cases remain. We are on track to eliminate the backlog entirely within months.
In addition to expediting justice, Project ORCA helped reduce the population at Fulton County Jail and cut the average length of stay for detainees. The project also created jobs, with 290 temporary workers transitioning into full-time county positions, while another 238 moved on from county employment.
County and jail officials are now focused on long-term solutions to prevent delays and keep jail numbers down. Key initiatives include a new Diversion Center to provide alternatives to incarceration, subsidized ankle monitors for eligible individuals, enhancements to Accountability Courts to address underlying issues and major investment — up to $300 million — in jail renovations.
Following the release of the report, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Sheriff Patrick Labat released a joint statement regarding the DOJ findings.
“While we are still reviewing the detailed report issued today by the Department of Justice regarding their civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail, Fulton County has worked closely with DOJ officials throughout this investigation.
Everyone at Fulton County shares the goal of ensuring that our Jail is safe and humane, and we agree with the Department of Justice that the issues identified are fixable. We believe our planned repairs and other programs will address the needed Jail improvements and are committed to continuing to working with the Department of Justice and the community to address the issues identified,” the statement said.